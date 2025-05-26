Mark Carney’s Plan for Canada

"He whose face shows no light, shall never become a star." —William Blake, “Proverbs of Hell”





While the country now appears to have crashed and burned, Canada’s new prime minister is flying high, like a political Ringwraith. People are going broke, but not the Carneys. As the Western Standard reports, Carney and his wife Diana Carney are impenitent plutocrats, earning income from various federal contractors. Carney held executive roles with firms including Goldman Sachs and Stripe.com, while his wife worked as a senior advisor to federal consultants including Terramera Inc., a company that received $3.2 million in Department of Agriculture grants.

The Bureau reports that Carney’s firm Brookfield Asset Management invested hundreds of millions in renewable energy assets in China, including a 2019 Shanghai land purchase valued at approximately $2 billion. Brookfield has aggressively expanded into the energy infrastructure Carney ostensibly deplores, investing in pipelines all around the world, and is currently negotiating a $9-billion deal to buy the giant American refinery pipeline Colonial Pipeline. Carney’s firm also secured a $276 million dollar loan from the state-owned Bank of China. “How is he ever going to stand up to foreign interference when he is so financially compromised?” queried Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. The answer is a no-brainer.

The latest scheme involves a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project, a facility that uses batteries to store and release electricity on demand. These systems are typically used for grid stabilization, renewable energy integration, and providing backup power during outages, which are growing increasingly frequent in Green-besotted Canada. It turns out that the Ottawa BESS projects for Fitzroy Harbour and Trail Road, which will generate at most 4 hours supply, are to be built by Evolugen, the Canadian renewable energy platform of—you guessed it—Brookfield Renewable.

Carney’s resumé is positively measled with suspicious rashes. There’s more, lots more, but the reader gets the picture.

A supplementary way of making a profit is not to pay taxes. Thus, another of Carney’s lucrative earning projects has to do with cavorting about in the playing field of national taxation, a sport Carney is very good at. His policy is clearly “Taxes for thee, but not for me.” Carney hid company revenues in Bermuda to avoid paying Canadian taxes on $25 billion, using a sketchy bike shop as a front. The Centre for International Corporate Tax Accountability and Research (CICTAR) has reported that Brookfield’s offshore structuring enabled it to avoid an estimated $6.5 billion in Canadian taxes in 2021 alone.

Clearly, as Canada grows poorer Carney grows richer. There seems to be a reciprocal relation between the two phenomena. The average Canadian family paid nearly half its 2022 aggregate income in taxes, rising another 2.7 percent as of 2025. When it comes to taxes, especially Canada’s turbo-tax load, including value-added, carbon, excise and Harmonized Sales Tax (HST), the citizen’s loss is the treasury’s gain, whereas Carney’s gain is the treasury’s loss. Carney is a net-zero fanatic, but his business practices, investments and corporate deals ensure maximum net-yield. In other words, it’s net-zero for Canada, net-infinity for Carney. That is the essence of the prime minister’s fiscal calculations.

Some believe that Carney may be Canada’s last prime minister, as the country eventually breaks apart and the provinces go their separate ways. After all, Carney is the ultimate Davos man, an international technocrat, an unrepentant globalist, an apostle of a much-diminished future, and a member of an oligarchic class that relies on gaslighting, fearmongering, misinformation, unscientific data, and manipulation to fight “Climate Change,” which is nothing more than a velvet illusion for those who dine off it. The government orchestrated profits in windfarms and solar arrays are substantial.

As economist Ian Lee warns, Carney’s “wavering on a new oil export pipeline suggests that this government will be just as unwelcoming to resource development as the last one. Now, it’s looking like the man elected to reverse Canada’s long-running decline might just make it worse.” At the same time, as noted, Carney is a soulless ideologue, a veritable Nazgûl, who continues to invest in energy and pipelines around the world, playing both ends against the middle. As retired judge Brian Giesbrecht remarks, “Having it both ways is an old Liberal trick.”

The net-zero directive is now being reversed in places like Pritzker-ravaged Illinois and Ardern-battered New Zealand, exposing “the Net Zero fever dream yet again for the expensive, ruinous, cult-driven fantasy that it is.” Other states and countries will be following suit, but not Canada under Carney’s withering hand.

As the Financial Post observed, “A true believer in the existential necessity of net zero won't let Canadians' preferences stand in his way if elected to office.” People like Carney “have amassed a variety of side-appointments to various public and private entities, corporate boards and governmental and quasi-governmental advisory boards.” His focus is exclusively on decarbonization and the phasing out of fossil fuels, for Carney is one of the moving forces behind what has come to be called a “climate cartel.”

This will be very bad for Canada. “Nothing exists in Canada without abundant, reliable and affordable hydrocarbon energy,” writes FP, remarking on the obvious, “not mining, steel, manufacturing, cement, agriculture, forestry, plastics, petrochemicals, autos, transportation, aviation — you name it.” The world’s petro-states will flourish while Canada goes cap in hand.

What we are observing is a very clever form of apparent cognitive dissonance that isn’t, a shapeshifter who puts opponents off guard. Sowing confusion where he treads, Mark Carney has spent years quietly forging Canada's most destructive policies from behind the scenes, advising Canada’s mince pie prince with the curly hair, all the while profiting from offshore tax schemes. It has become obvious that while he remains financially insulated, Carney will see his agenda through to its conclusion at the expense of the country’s industrial base, energy infrastructure, Charter freedoms, social cohesion, and overall prosperity, or even its very survival as a country. And he has a willing accomplice in a nipple-headed Canadian electorate that has marked its ballot for extinction.

Carney knows precisely what he is determined to accomplish. First, he will make sure he stays above the wreckage, his investments secure in both oil and wind. Then it’s Ideologie uber alles. It sounds like madness. It probably is madness. It reeks of the globalist scheme to remake the world in its own wizened image. Nonetheless, this is Carney’s plan for Canada.

