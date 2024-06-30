Philadelphia Inquirer Says Trump Should Drop Out After Debate

Joe Biden's mental decline was at its most blatant debating Donald Trump on Thursday night, to the point that even the mainstream media, his handlers' ever-loyal legion of propagandists, are finally acknowledging it.

But somehow, even with the rumors and discussions of replacing Biden with someone who has slightly more going on upstairs and can walk without the assistance of others, the editorial board of the Philadelphia Inquirer says that despite all of that, it should be Trump who drops out of the race.

Yes, really.

The article just repeats the same lies we've been hearing about Trump ever since he came down that golden escalator in 2015.

The "suckers and losers" comment about the military he never actually made? Check.

January 6th hysteria and "Trump is a danger to muh democracy"? Check.

Claiming he tried to steal 2020? Check.

Calling Trump racist, bigoted, uncivil, and a fearmonger? Check.

Saying Trump likes dictators? Check.

Yammering that Trump is a "convicted felon"? Check.

Pretty much the only things missing were the "very fine people" at Charlottesville lie (I guess because Snopes finally admitted that was fake), the "grab them" comment, and maybe something about eating babies, kicking puppies, and throwing grandmas off cliffs.

The last couple of lines constitute some of the most pathetic sycophancy I have ever seen, enough to make Waylon Smithers from "The Simpsons" look resentful of Mr. Burns:

Yes, Biden had a horrible night. He’s 81 and not as sharp as he used to be. But Biden on his worst day remains lightyears better than Trump on his best. Biden must show that he is up to the job. This much is clear: He has a substantive record of real accomplishments, fighting the pandemic, combating climate change, investing in infrastructure, and supporting working families and the most vulnerable. Biden has surrounded himself with experienced people who take public service seriously. He has passed major bipartisan legislation despite a dysfunctional Republican House majority. Biden believes in the best of America. He has rebuilt relationships with allies around the world and stood up to foes like Russia and China. There was only one person at the debate who does not deserve to be running for president. The sooner Trump exits the stage, the better off the country will be.

I would genuinely like to know who wrote this and who the editor who approved it was so I can pat them on the head and say, "Bless your silly little hearts."

On a similar note, Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) apparently hit the bottle quite hard last night because she was on CNN's "State of the Union" this morning trying to pull a "No U" on Trump by claiming he is the one whose wheel is spinning despite the hamster being dead and Biden is actually the mentally competent one.

Crazy Nancy is on CNN claiming it's Biden who "has the stamina" and President Trump has "dementia" 🤡 pic.twitter.com/2aJf3ZCnJw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2024

You have got to love Trump Derangement Syndrome.