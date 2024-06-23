Even Snopes Says That Joe Biden’s Favorite Talking Point Is a Lie

Joe Biden often tells fictitious stories to enhance his life story. One of his favorite tall tales is his oft-repeated claim that Trump's comments following the deadly Charlottesville rally in 2017 motivated him to run for president.

According to Biden, Trump called neo-Nazis and white supremacists at the Charlottesville rally "very fine people."

Of course, he did no such thing. Although this bogus story has been debunked since 2017, it's never stopped Joe Biden from repeatedly claiming that he had no intention of running for president in 2020 until that moment.

While we've known this was a lie for years, left-wing fact-checker Snopes chose to post this week that Biden's claim about Trump (claims that many Democrats have repeated as well) is false.

We looked into these claims, and found that while Trump did say there were "very fine people on both sides," meaning both the protesters and the counterprotesters, he also condemned neo-Nazis and white nationalists outright and said he was specifically referring to those who were there only to participate in the statue protest.

Snopes even posted a transcript of the press conference:

Reporter: You said there was hatred and violence on both sides? Trump: I do think there is blame — yes, I think there is blame on both sides. You look at, you look at both sides. I think there's blame on both sides, and I have no doubt about it, and you don't have any doubt about it either. And, and, and, and if you reported it accurately, you would say. Reporter: The neo-Nazis started this thing. They showed up in Charlottesville. Trump: Excuse me, they didn't put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. You had people in that group — excuse me, excuse me, I saw the same pictures as you did — you had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name. George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner? So will George Washington now lose his status, are we gonna take down — excuse me — are we gonna take down statues of George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him? Okay good. Are we gonna take down the statue? Cause he was a major slaveowner. Now are we gonna take down his statue? So you know what? It's fine. You're changing history, you're changing culture, and you had people — and I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.

Snopes says that "while Trump did say that there were 'very fine people on both sides,' he also specifically noted that he was not talking about neo-Nazis and white supremacists and said they should be 'condemned totally.' Therefore, we have rated this claim 'False.'"

It's not entirely clear why they're posting this now, the week of the first presidential debate, but if Biden was planning to use this lie about Trump in the debate, he might want to think twice about it.

