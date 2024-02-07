Kentucky Trans Pedophile Won't Go to Prison

Remember early last year when we heard about a biological male calling himself "Maria" getting arrested in Kentucky for molesting an infant?

I will refresh your memory a bit: "Maria Childers" was a daycare worker who supposedly molested a baby as he was changing their diaper. He did this in November but was only written up for it by the staff, and he did not get arrested until February.

So now he's rotting in prison and set to be wired up to Old Sparky soon, right?

Nope. He's not even going to prison.

Yes, you read that right.

The Post Millennial described how Childers was looking at a year in prison (yes, a year -- for molesting an infant), but the judge opted to give him a 6-month conditional discharge, which will clear his criminal record if he complies.

You must be wondering how Childers was able to get off all but scot-free in all of this.

Reduxx provides the answer: For one, trans activist and lawyer Madison Leach chose to represent Childers in court (he sure knows how to pick them), and was able to file a motion reducing Childers' bond because he didn't receive estrogen in jail.

Poor little child molester! He couldn't have his estrogen because he calls himself a woman! How dare the jail be so transphobic!

For some insane reason, the motion was ultimately approved, and Childers had his $100,000 bond reduced to $5000. All he had to do was stay away from kids and his former place of employment (like that would do any good).

At the end of January, Childers struck a deal: if he pleaded guilty, his charge of 1st-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 would be demoted to class a misdemeanor sexual misconduct, and the other charges would be dropped.

Boy, who knew all you have to do to evade justice as a man was to say you are a woman?

It worked for James "Hannah" Tubbs, who got two years in juvenile hall for violently molesting a 10-year-old girl while he was 17 (two weeks from 18) in 2014 and started calling himself a woman in the time between the attack and when he pleaded guilty at 26 (during which time he was accused of killing a guy in 2019). In fact, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon suspended lead prosecutor Shea Sanna for "misgendering" and "deadnaming" Tubbs.

It has worked across the pond in the United Kingdom at least three times, as "Tanya" Howes, Dominic "Sophie" Carter, and Peter Selby were all given suspended sentences for possessing child sexual abuse material.

On a similar note, Audrey Hale, a woman who called herself a man, killed three children and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Somehow, people got it in their heads to consider her the seventh victim, holding a moment of silence for her and the actual victims while occupying the Tennessee Capitol building.

For people who say they are victims of a society that hates them to the point of wanting them dead, trans people seem to have it pretty good, to the point that a man who molested a baby while changing their diaper is not only walking free but likely will not even have a rap sheet for it.

I have said it before and I will say it again: Welcome to Clown World, where nothing makes sense.