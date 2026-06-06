When Race is the Only Possible Verdict

Greetings to every one of you. I'm glad you're here. Welcome to Saturday, June 6, 2026. Most importantly, today is the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. It's also National Trails Day, National Drive-in Movie Day, and it's also National TableTop day, to celebrate board games and card games.

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Today In History:

1844: George Williams forms the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) in London.

1848: The New York Yacht Club holds its first annual regatta; the schooner Carnelia wins.

1925: Walter Chrysler reorganizes the failing Maxwell Motor Company and founds the automobile manufacturer Chrysler Corporation in Detroit, Michigan.

1938: Sigmund Freud arrives in London, fleeing the Nazi annexation of Austria.

1960: The Steve Allen Show last airs on NBC-TV.

1971: The final broadcast of The Ed Sullivan Show (a repeat from Feb. 7) on CBS-TV.

Birthdays Today include Nathan Hale, Revolutionary War patriot, "I only regret that I have but one life to give for my country"; Jan Struther, British author (Mrs. Miniver); Levi Stubbs, lead singer for the Four Tops, ("It's the Same Old Song"; "Standing In The Shadows of Love"; "Reach Out" ); Björn Borg, Swedish tennis player; Paul Giamatti, actor (John Adams); and Pete Hegseth, current Secretary of War.



If today is your day as well, hope you have a good one.

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Much ink has been spilled over the tragic death of Henry Nowak — and rightfully so. Our own Catherine Salgado and Ben Bartee have been doing exceptional work covering the story, with a wave of outrage coming from virtually every corner — except, naturally, the left-wing press, which apparently had more pressing matters to attend to, such as defending Mr. Nazi Tattoo, Graham Platner. (And no, I'm not going down that rabbit hole just now.)

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Vodkapundit put it best earlier this week:

By now you must know the story of Henry Nowak all too well.



The 18-year-old student was stabbed five times on a Southampton street following an altercation with a British Sikh man. As he lay bleeding out, trying to tell the police he'd been stabbed, killer Vickrum Digwa told police that Nowak was a racist. So police cuffed the dying victim.



Digwa and his brother knew exactly what to do even before the cops arrived. “We’ve just been attacked by...” Gurpreet Digwa told police dispatchers with a pause, “someone racially.”



Vickrum was just convicted of murder and sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years, but the Southampton police have yet to face any consequences for their behavior. In today's Britain, it's basically impossible.



Almost 250 years after Americans codified British notions of liberty, Britons returned the favor, so to speak, by institutionalizing the American left's liberty-destroying racial grievance spoils system.



"To understand how we got here," Konstantin Kisin wrote for The Free Press this week, "you have to understand what the post-[George] Floyd 'reckoning' actually did to British institutions—especially the police. The response to Floyd’s death wasn’t merely emotional, nor was it just symbolic. It was ideological, and it was systematic."

I have a lot of respect for Kisin. His statement here does nothing to diminish that respect.

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Kisin is right. This death connects directly to George Floyd — not superficially, not controversially, but logically. In both cases, nobody asked what happened. They asked who did it — then let that answer bury every other question alive. More succinctly, ethnicity didn't influence the verdict. Ethnicity was the verdict, delivered before Nowak's body finished cooling. But sure, call it justice. The left certainly does.

News flash: That's not a justice system. That's an ideology with a gavel.

On Derek Chauvin, I'll be equally direct: overturn the conviction. George Floyd killed George Floyd. The fentanyl he swallowed in order to hide it from the cops did the paperwork.

I'll grant the cops in the case of Nowak this much: they followed orders and training. How reassuringly Nuremberg of them. I mean, they were certainly caught in the middle here. That truth doesn't exonerate them, but it does redirect the crosshairs. The politicians who enshrined race over logic in that department's doctrine? They built this outcome, brick by brick. The brass who designed training that systematically lobotomizes human judgment deserve the lion's share of the blame for Nowak's death. You don't get to manufacture robots, point them at people, and then act surprised when someone ends up dead.

Bill Glahn over at Powerline addresses this with appropriate sarcasm:

It has been decreed by official Britain: the unprovoked, brutal murder of Henry Nowak shall not be “politicized,” lest the wishes of Henry’s surviving family be dishonored. In practice, to avoid politicization, one must refrain from any criticizing or questioning any errors or omissions by anyone in government. How dare you. The only prominent political figure to not go along with the Omerta is Reform leader Nigel Farage. For this incivility he was defamed on the BBC. Now that the official police watchdog has officially cleared the police response from any hint of wrongdoing, and now that Nowak’s murderer has been sentenced to the shortest possible prison term (21 years) for a murder conviction, we must speak of this incident no more.

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God forfend we discuss this long enough to determine where the fault lies, particularly if political consequences against the left will result.



Some of you know my axiom: you cannot solve a problem you refuse to correctly identify. The problem here is clearly the ideology. The UK government isn't confused here — it's running cover for a death that the implementation of its ideology is directly responsible for. It is actively sacrificing this young man's memory on the altar of "racial equity," and it knows exactly what it's doing. The problem isn’t the police, it’s the ideology they’re being instructed to support.

Another more current example that belongs in this discussion is the Karmelo Anthony murder case, which Catherine has also been doing an outstanding job of covering. An interesting note from CBS News on the jury selection in the Anthony case:

One prospective juror whom prosecutors identified as African American said he would "...have a hard time putting a brother in jail."



Anthony's attorney plans to argue that the defendant stabbed Metcalf, who was unarmed, in self-defense after an altercation.

The complaints from the usual suspects suggest they’d not convict regardless of the evidence, because Anthony is black. Oh, but it gets better:

But Anthony's attorney, Mike Howard, drew the ire of several prospective jurors when he asked them, "How do you feel about the country's immigration policies?



A number of them refused to answer, saying it was irrelevant. Both the prosecution and the defense were allowed to dismiss 10 people.

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The jurors got dismissed because they were willing to judge matters while excluding race in their judgement of the facts. The complaints about an all-white jury are based on the notion that the facts don't matter as much as skin color. Do you understand what we’re up against, here? This is racism, with a “justice” mask duct-taped over it.

Kevin Downey Jr. has also weighed in on this, pointing out the inequalities on post-crime treatment. After a long list of examples, he concludes:

We the people have had it with the Democrats' Marxist racism. We are tired of being labeled "racists" for believing the law should be upheld for all. We also know the Marxists have been using black folks as pawns to propagate their plan to enslave the entire nation.

Correct. And given what we’re seeing from England, it would seem that the left in the UK has only about a half-step ahead of us in this regard.

I’ll close on this: Martin Luther King advocated for equality and a race-neutral society. What western governments are doing now isn’t what the good reverend doctor had in mind. It's an even money bet I'll be called "racist" for even mentioning that.

Thought of the Day: Interesting that the Obama administration that supposedly was so transparent erects a monument to itself with no windows.

VIP members: Hit that heart and let's hear your thoughts in the comments section.

Take care of yourselves. On the advice of my lawyer, that's all I'll say today. I'll see you here tomorrow.

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