A Wisconsin machine builder can spend weeks winning a job and still lose the margin when a supplier sends a revised quote. A Wisconsin company that makes the part in that quote might welcome the very tariff that drove up the price. Both companies cut checks to American workers.

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Both can make a case to President Donald Trump about how his new tariff plan would affect their ability to compete.

On November 25, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer released findings on 14 economies, including China, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union. His office concluded that foreign policies had encouraged factories to produce more than markets could absorb and burdened U.S. commerce. It proposed new duties under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The investigation also covered Mexico and Norway, and the office has yet to make determinations on them.

From the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative:

“For decades, many of our trading partners have adopted industrial strategies built on targeting manufacturing, wage and labor suppression, financial and other support, non-market economy inputs, and other market distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favor while eroding America’s manufacturing base,” said Ambassador Greer. “In recognition of this, since 2016, leaders ranging from Donald Trump, to Joe Biden, to Xi Jinping, to Emmanuel Macron have recognized the threat that structural excess capacity and production poses for the global economy. But where successive statements at the G7, G20, WTO and other fora have not resulted in change, President Trump is proposing to take action to bring about the elimination of these unfair acts, policies, and practices. In doing so, we can level the playing field for American workers and chart a new, more sustainable course for the world economy.”

An American manufacturer has every reason to object when a foreign rival can keep adding capacity with government support, even when the market won’t pay for it. A Wisconsin shop has to justify a new machine against the orders it expects to win.

If subsidized imports keep undercutting those bids, the owner can postpone the purchase or decide the work will never pay. Once that capacity disappears, rebuilding it takes money, time, and people who know how to do the work.

Now look at the other end of the purchase order. The China notice puts certain bearing housings in a schedule that would carry up to 10% in additional duties for qualifying aircraft uses. A buyer sourcing that housing for other equipment has to check where the part falls under the broader proposal.

The proposal contemplates rates of up to 20% on goods outside the annexes, after accounting for the applicable forced-labor duty, and exempts certain listed goods. It also floats a rate of up to 40% if talks with China fail to address the trade office’s findings.

The price matters most when a buyer has few places to turn. Switching suppliers can mean new tooling, another inspection, or customer approval. A firm that already promised a delivery date may have to buy the part at the higher price and absorb the cost. A domestic supplier that can meet the same specifications and deliver on time could gain a customer.

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How quickly that supplier can fill the order is a question Washington can ask before it sets the rate.

We’ve seen both effects before. The U.S. International Trade Commission estimated that earlier Section 301 tariffs cut Chinese imports by 13% across affected sectors and raised the value of U.S. production by 0.4%. The commission's study also found that a separate set of steel and aluminum duties increased domestic sourcing while reducing output among American businesses that used those metals.

The commission estimated that those downstream industries produced $3.5 billion less in 2021 because of the metals tariffs.

The China notice asks specifically about necessary materials and potential supply disruptions. Written comments are due on January 5, and the public hearing begins on January 25. American manufacturers can bring actual quotes, lead times, and the specifications their supplies have to meet.

Those details will tell the trade office where a domestic supplier can pick up the work and where a tariff would leave an American factory paying more for a part it still has to import.

Trump is right to challenge governments that subsidize factories at the expense of American competitors. His administration should judge each proposed duty by what happens to the work here. If it gives an American supplier a chance to win the order and keeps the American company buying the part competitive, it’s worth defending.

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Both companies have a payroll to meet on Friday.

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