American Factories Keep Expanding. The Pessimism Hasn’t Caught Up.

American manufacturers just delivered their tenth consecutive month of expansion. On election eve, the country’s factory economy offered something more useful than another prediction about tomorrow: evidence of work getting done.

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October’s manufacturing index rose to 55.5 from 54.5 in September. Production climbed to 59.0, its highest reading since November 2021, with new orders continuing to expand. Whatever the prevailing political mood, those results belong in the discussion.

From the ISM Supply Chain:

The Production Index expanded in October for the 12th month in a row, registering 59 percent, a 2.3-percentage point increase compared to September’s reading of 56.7 percent. This is the index’s highest reading since it registered 60.5 percent in November 2021. “Of the six largest manufacturing industries, four (Computer & Electronic Products; Transportation Equipment; Machinery; and Chemical Products) reported increased production. Panelists had a 2-to-1 ratio of positive to negative comments regarding output, up from September’s 1.6-to-1 ratio,” says Spence. An index above 52 percent, over time, is generally consistent with an increase in the Federal Reserve Board’s Industrial Production figures.

The numbers come from purchasing executives describing business conditions. A reading above 50 signals expansion; 55.5 doesn’t mean factories produced 55.5% more goods. It means the survey’s balance of reported conditions points toward growth.

Anyone making a political argument from economic statistics should explain the measurement before celebrating it. Conservatives gain nothing by copying the habit of treating a convenient number as permission to stop asking questions.

The more interesting finding is the distance between activity and attitude. The manufacturing index improved while general sentiment worsened for a third month. Negative comments outnumbered positive ones roughly two to one.

Managers can be unhappy while their businesses expand. Growing orders don’t automatically make materials affordable, deliveries dependable, or next year’s planning easier. A busy company still has to earn enough on its sales to justify the effort.

The report’s own analysis describes an unusually persistent gap between positive measurements and gloomy commentary. Its research analyst suggested unresolved obstacles could be holding back an even stronger expansion.

Quite the comments section for the October ISM Manufacturing PMI. The first one starts with: "'Negative, inflation, in the red’ are the three words or phrases that best describe our strategic sourcing for 2026." https://t.co/489JSy2iQv — Kevin Gordon (@KevRGordon) November 2, 2026

Politically, pessimism is easier to sell when people already feel squeezed. A politician can point to an expensive grocery trip and invite voters to conclude that every part of the economy is failing. October’s manufacturing results make those sweeping conclusions harder to defend.

President Donald Trump has good reason to welcome another month of industrial growth. His opponents have an obligation to acknowledge it when assessing his economic record. They can dispute his policies without treating positive results as an inconvenience to be explained away.

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Republicans should make an equally disciplined argument. No single survey can isolate the effects of tax policy, tariffs, investment decisions, or demand. Claiming personal presidential authorship of every improved reading would weaken an otherwise defensible case.

Genuine pressures are building within the expansion. Factory input prices continued rising, although the price index eased. Employment remained in growth territory but slowed. Supplier deliveries also took longer.

Those findings identify work still to do. Faster production offers little comfort to a purchasing manager who can’t obtain a needed component on schedule. Continued hiring doesn’t spare an owner from worrying about whether the next contract will cover rising expenses.

My background in manufacturing and technical writing makes the practical side especially interesting to me. A manufacturing report represents decisions about materials, machines, schedules, and people. Political rhetoric becomes less impressive when measured against the daily obligation to deliver something a customer will pay for.

Washington should ask which obstacles it can remove. Clear rules, dependable energy, and workable transportation matter to companies making long-term commitments. Businesses need room to invest and reasons to believe today’s decisions won’t become tomorrow’s regulatory mistake.

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Voters also benefit from resisting the demand to choose between celebration and despair. They can acknowledge expanding factory activity while expecting lower costs and better conditions. Economic judgment should allow more than one fact into the room.

Ten straight months of manufacturing expansion won’t settle every argument about Trump’s economy. They should settle whether continued industrial growth belongs in the argument at all.

American factories kept working. The political conversation ought to catch up.

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