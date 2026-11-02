Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has been accused of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Midwesterner wrote that El-Sayed advocated for Sharia law and was heavily affiliated with groups that provided support to Hamas. The apple does not fall far from the tree because his own mother supported terrorist organizations.

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Three times, El-Sayed has avoided questions about labeling the Brotherhood a terrorist group. He instead mocked his questioner and repeated a painfully generic “this is about democracy” answer.

“I’m not going to stoop to that level,” El-Sayed said when asked if he would designate the Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

“When Allah will help you with your intention, the change will come,” an imam told a room of adherents at the American Muslim Diversity Association Masjid in Sterling Heights on July 17.

When a person converts to Islam, Muslims believe that Allah begins working in the new believer’s life and routinely builds on their progress, like the construction of a wall or fortress. To support this belief system, Suras include protagonists who are held up as object lessons in following Allah more closely.

However, in the Qur’an, all of the characters have minimal development arcs. Even the protagonists, such as Joseph in Sura 12, are merely vehicles for stating the points of these specific passages.

The characters were purposely written as scripted object lessons to reiterate that people must strictly follow Islam while leaving circumstances up to Allah, and that good people, or model Muslims, do exactly that.

Recommended: Here’s Why the Islamophobia Card Won’t Get El-Sayed off the Hook

As a result, readers try to become more obedient to Allah and believe that he may vindicate them for their deeds.

The Qur’an claims that Allah is there for genuine followers through thick and thin, and each passage reinforces the idea in readers’ minds that he is merciful as long as they follow Islamic laws.

The Qur’an also has a concept called taqiyya, in which a Muslim can pretend to adhere to a different religion during persecution, knowing that they are really serving Allah along the way.

Unfortunately, in traditional Qur’anic doctrine, Allah is only benevolent to people once they become Muslim; the character of Allah is not friendly toward Christians, Jews, or any non-Muslim religious or ethnic group.

El-Sayed apparently based his support of the Muslim Brotherhood on those religious doctrines, such as wanting to please Allah. He expects to have served Allah well when he dies if he follows Islamic laws.

Perhaps El-Sayed considers himself to have a purpose as Joseph did in Sura 12:21: “We thus established Joseph in the land, that we might teach him the interpretation of events.” He may have wished to see more obedience to Sharia law and seen himself as the person taught to “interpret events” in our country, treating the present as prime time to spread it.

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Maybe El-Sayed wants his own example to serve as an object lesson.

In The Midwesterner’s report on El-Sayed, an expert warned about his alleged terrorist ties and accused him of practicing taqiyya.

According to Dalia Ziada, a Western civilization advocate and refugee from Egypt, El-Sayed found a following by maintaining a “secular” and “modern” appearance without letting any Muslim Brotherhood influence slip. However, she said he was following the Brotherhood anyway, like a Muslim practicing taqiyya.

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