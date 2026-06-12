Seinfeld Said What Ilhan Omar Can’t Bear to Hear: 'It Doesn't Exist.'

Jerry Seinfeld was leaving a recent Knicks game when a man with a camera shoved a microphone near him and asked for a “Free Palestine” slogan, as Matt Margolis reported yesterday.

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Seinfeld didn't deliver one, laughing it off and answering with three words that cut through the truth: “It doesn't exist.”

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Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, could've treated the moment like what it was: a quick street exchange with a comedian who has never hidden his support for Israel.

Instead, she called the comment disgusting, disturbing, and dangerous.

Bless her heart.

Omar is one of many people on the far left who can still find a five-alarm outrage in a three-word answer.

When researching for this story, I found it hilarious how Al Jazeera described reactions to Seinfeld's three words:

Backlash after US actor Jerry Seinfeld says Palestine ‘doesn’t exist’ US actor Jerry Seinfeld is facing backlash after saying Palestine ‘doesn’t exist’. The remark has drawn criticism online and prompted a response from US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, adding to longstanding controversy over Seinfeld’s outspoken support for Israel amid the war in Gaza.

Seinfeld's point was blunt, but not crazy. There are Palestinian people, a Palestinian national cause, a Palestinian Authority in parts of the West Bank, and Hamas rule in Gaza. Yet Palestine isn't a full member of the United Nations, and it doesn't function as a sovereign country with settled borders, one government, and normal control over its territory. The UN gave Palestine non-member observer state status in 2012, which gave it a title, not the powers of a normal nation.

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History isn't any kinder to Omar's outrage. The 1947 UN partition plan called for separate Jewish and Arab states. Jewish leaders accepted the plan, Arab leaders rejected it, and five Arab states attacked Israel after its declaration of independence in 1948. From the U.S. Office of the Historian:

After Israel declared its independence on May 14, 1948, the fighting intensified with other Arab forces joining the Palestinian Arabs in attacking territory in the former Palestinian mandate. On the eve of May 14, the Arabs launched an air attack on Tel Aviv, which the Israelis resisted. This action was followed by the invasion of the former Palestinian mandate by Arab armies from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Egypt. Saudi Arabia sent a formation that fought under the Egyptian command. British trained forces from Transjordan eventually intervened in the conflict, but only in areas that had been designated as part of the Arab state under the United Nations Partition Plan and the corpus separatum of Jerusalem. After tense early fighting, Israeli forces, now under joint command, were able to gain the offensive.

After the war, Egypt held Gaza, and Jordan held the West Bank. Neither created an independent Palestinian state when they controlled those lands.

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Omar's record on Israel makes her reaction feel less like concern and more like reflex. She apologized in 2019 after remarks about Israel's supporters drew bipartisan condemnation for antisemitic tropes. In 2023, the House voted 218 to 211 to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee after years of controversy over her comments about Israel.

Any member of Congress can criticize Israeli policy, but Omar often treats Israel's defenders as if bad faith comes standard.

The same pattern shows up in domestic politics. President Donald Trump's return to the White House should've forced Democrats to sharpen their arguments. Omar went the other way; her TDS never seems to cool.

America, Israel, and anyone outside her ideological lane typically begin the trial already convicted. Seinfeld didn't erase Palestinians by saying Palestine doesn't exist as a country; he said out loud what diplomats spend careers softening.

Omar also carries more baggage than her defenders like to admit. Minnesota campaign finance regulators found in 2019 that she violated state campaign finance rules and had to reimburse $3,469.23 for improper campaign spending tied to tax help and out-of-state travel.

Other claims about her personal history and fraud links remain allegations, and they should be treated as allegations. Still, a public official with that much smoke in her own past shouldn't be shocked when people ask harder questions about her judgment.

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Seinfeld's crime was clarity; he didn't offer a thesis paper; he didn't pretend every emotional claim becomes a country because activists shout it into a microphone.

He answered like a man tired of being cornered by slogans in public spaces. Omar answered like a politician who believes every disagreement with her politics must be turned into a moral emergency.

America gave Omar a home, a platform, and a seat in Congress. A little gratitude for the country that made her career possible wouldn't weaken her voice; it might steady it.

Instead, she keeps proving why Seinfeld's few words hit so hard. Reality has a way of offending people who depend on narratives.

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