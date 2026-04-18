Ilhan Omar: Hey, Um, As It Turns Out, I’m Not Actually a Multimillionaire After All

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) has for some time now been the poster child not only for the legion of ungrateful, America-hating migrants, but for members of the House of Representatives who have become multimillionaires on a $174,000 annual salary.

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The latter in particular has brought her unwelcome scrutiny: In February, House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced that he was opening an investigation after two companies Omar’s husband owns jumped in value from $51,000 to $30 million in value in a single year. Now, however, Omar is trying to make an end run around the whole investigation, and lessen the suspicion that she is a totally corrupt grifter, by claiming that the whole thing was a mistake. She and her hubby Tim Mynett don’t have $30 million after all. It was all just an “accounting error,” you see.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that while “an Omar disclosure filed last year showed she and her husband held assets of between $6 million and $30 million, a massive rise in wealth from her previous annual filing,” now “an amended filing” claims “the couple’s assets to be just $18,004 to $95,000. The forms don’t require exact values, only broad ranges.”

Man, that’s one massive accounting error. James Comer should find the error in itself worth looking into. Is Omar simply trying to cover something up? Or did she really hire the most inept accountants in the history of the world?

The great solon herself was going with the inept accountant theory, and apparently wants us to believe that she has simply been too busy serving the people to concern herself with such mundane matters as a phantom thirty million dollars: “Aides said that Omar looked at the form before it was filed in 2025, but that the error didn’t jump off the page for her because she isn’t involved with her husband’s businesses and she trusted the accuracy of the accountant who provided her husband’s figures.”

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Omar spokeswoman Jacklyn Rogers claimed victory, saying: “The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire. The congresswoman amended her disclosures voluntarily as soon as the discrepancy was identified.”

Okay, great. She is as honest as the day is long. That’s wonderful. And yet there is more. Back in January, before Comer announced his investigation, the New York Times, which has generally been quite friendly to Omar, reported that “the Justice Department under the Biden administration opened an investigation into Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, in 2024 to scrutinize her finances, campaign spending and interactions with a foreign citizen, according to people with knowledge of the matter.”

The Biden administration! When one’s own leftist political allies open an investigation on you, you’re either guilty as sin, beyond all denial and stonewalling, or they’re looking for a way to jettison you without backlash or embarrassment. Either way, not a good look for the patriotic servant of the people from Mogadishu, Minnesota.

Omar and Mynett have also acted as if they had something to hide. The New York Post reported in Dec. 2025 that “embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband’s venture capital firm quietly scrubbed key officer details — including former Obama officials — as scrutiny grows over the family’s skyrocketing wealth.”

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Mynett’s Rose Lake Capital firm “saw its reported value go from nearly zero in 2023 to between $5 million and $25 million in just a year, and touted its officers’ $60 billion in ‘previous’ assets under management — an amount many Wall Street money managers only dream of.” But once Rose Lake Capital started coming under scrutiny, it suddenly started become considerably more secretive than it had been: “Between September and October — when federal prosecutors announced charges against eight more individuals, including six of Somali descent, for their roles in the welfare scheme — the names and bios of Rose Lake Capital’s nine officers and advisers were removed from the website. None of them were charged in the fraud.”

The names that were removed included “lobbyist and former Obama Ambassador to Bahrain Adam Ereli; former Senator and Obama Ambassador to China Max Baucus; DNC Finance Chair associate Alex Hoffman; former DNC treasurer William Derrough; and former ex-CEO of Amalgamated Bank Keith Mestrich, who once described Amalgamated as “the institutional bank of the Democratic Party.”

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If it was all just a misunderstanding based on an accounting error, why move to protect these people? They had nothing to worry about, right? Omar’s “accounting error” calls for as much of an investigation as the sudden jump in wealth she denies.

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