John Fetterman Torches His Own Party Over Its Surging Antisemitism Problem

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) sat down with CNN's Kasie Hunt on The Arena Friday, and he admitted the ugly truth about the Democratic Party: it has an antisemitism problem.

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Not a messaging problem. Not a perception problem.

And he named names.

When Hunt asked Fetterman directly whether the Democratic Party has a problem with antisemitism, he didn't hedge. "Sure, definitely," he said, and then kept going. He pointed to Graham Platner, a Democratic primary candidate in Maine who has a Nazi tattoo on his chest and was recently caught online praising a video of Hamas beating and torturing Israeli soldiers to death. That man, Fetterman noted, is currently leading his race.

"The guy that's going to win the primary in Maine has a Nazi tattoo on his chest, and that's no problem for a lot of voters," Fetterman said. "So I don't know. I don't know why — that's crazy."

The RealClearPolitics average shows Platner leading Gov. Janet Mills by 22 points heading into the June primary, and recent polls show Platner beating Collins by an average of 7.6 points.

He made clear this isn't a matter of youthful ignorance, either. "We know he knows. He knew what that was," Fetterman said. "I mean, if you're back over 12, 13 years cheering about the death of Israeli soldiers — I mean, you clearly have a serious issue. And the left has a serious issue with antisemitism."

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This goes without saying. Since the Obama years, antisemitism has grown increasingly fashionable inside the Democratic Party. The Nazi tattoo should have ended his political career before it started. Today, it's where all the Democrat energy is. Platner isn't just beating Mills in the primary; he outperforms her in matchup polls with Sen. Susan Collins.

Then came Hasan Piker — the far-left streamer who has openly praised Hamas, said America deserved 9/11, and declared Hamas "1,000 percent better than Israel."

Democrats aren't just tolerating Piker. They're campaigning with him, and Fetterman lit into his own party over it, daring them to take that act to Pennsylvania. "Go ahead, try to win Pennsylvania and campaign around Hasan Piker, saying, yeah, America deserved 9/11, or Hamas is 1,000 percent better than Israel, or I don't care about the rapes," he said. "And for all these other things."

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Fetterman was equally blunt about the party’s broader drift against Israel. He noted that 80% of Democrats now view Israel negatively — a staggering number that would have been unthinkable a decade ago. He called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for voting against funding the Iron Dome, the defensive missile system that saves Israeli civilian lives by intercepting rockets fired from Gaza. Rockets, he reminded viewers, that are deliberately aimed at civilians.

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"I mean, we have a serious problem with my party," he said. "So if I have to be the last man standing in the Democratic Party, I'm proud to stand with Israel."

Fetterman also criticized his party’s opposition to Trump’s actions on Iran. He noted how Democrats have been saying for years that Iran can never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, but when Trump actually did something to prevent that, they flip-flopped. "I'm not the only Democrat that supports this, but I'm the only Democrat that's willing to stand up and say it's the right thing," he admitted, "because I know how politically toxic it is as a Democrat to support this."

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