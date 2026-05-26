Michele Tafoya’s Senate Run Just Got a Hall of Fame Boost

Michele Tafoya spent years working the NFL sideline, where chaos comes with a headset, a camera, bad weather, loud coaches, and about seven seconds to make a point before America goes back to third-and-long.

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Now, the former Monday Night Football and NBC sideline reporter has moved into a different kind of contest: Minnesota's 2026 U.S. Senate race. Tafoya is running as a Republican for the open seat held by Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), who announced she won't seek reelection when her term ends in 2017.

Her campaign just picked up a useful boost from Tony Dungy, the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach whose reputation reaches well beyond football. Dungy's endorsement gives Tafoya something most first-time candidates would love to have: instant credibility with voters who may remember her from sports before they know her politics.

Super Bowl champion. Hall of Fame coach. A man of faith and integrity, @TonyDungy knows winners.



Tony and I worked side-by-side for over a decade, and his support means the world to me.



He knows what I stand for. He knows why I’m running. And he believes, like I do, that… pic.twitter.com/DjG2PYRBJu — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) May 26, 2026

In a crowded Republican primary, name recognition doesn't win by itself, but it can buy a candidate the one thing campaigns can't fake for long: voter curiosity.

Minnesota won't hand Republicans anything easily; the state has leaned Democratic in statewide federal races for a long time, and Republicans haven't won a U.S. Senate race there since Norm Coleman's 2002 victory.

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Still, open seats create strange weather. Familiar habits weaken, party machinery has to work harder, and voters who might tune out a typical race sometimes take another look when the ballot doesn't include an incumbent.

The early field reflects a real fight; Tafoya faces Republican competition from Royce White, a former NBA player and 2024 Republican Senate nominee; Adam Schwarze, a former Navy SEAL; Tom Weiler, a retired Navy officer; and others.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) and Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are already major names in the race. A January 2026 SurveyUSA poll of 575 registered Minnesota voters showed Craig at 20%, Flanagan at 19%, Tafoya at 13%, White at 7%, Weiler at 5%, Schwarze at 3%, and 26% undecided.

Those numbers don't make Tafoya a favorite, but they do show room to move. A first-time candidate sitting near the top Republican tier before most voters have fully engaged isn't nothing. More importantly, Tafoya brings a public voice already shaped by live television, pressure, and conservative commentary after leaving sports broadcasting. Her move from NBC sports coverage into political commentary gave voters a preview of what she believes, not just what office she wants.

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President Donald Trump carried politics into places where polished résumés stopped impressing voters. Tafoya's advantage may come from a similar lane, though on a smaller stage. She doesn't look like another committee-made candidate stuffed with consultant language, sounding like someone who watched the culture from the sideline, stepped away from the old media order, and decided Minnesota deserved a different voice in Washington.

Can she win?

In Minnesota, caution still makes sense. Hope isn't a polling model, and Dungy's endorsement won't turn Minneapolis into rural Stearns County overnight. Yet campaigns sometimes change when a candidate with a familiar face finds the right moment, the right message, and the right opponent.

Tafoya has the name, the opening, and now a Hall of Fame voice saying she deserves a closer look. For Minnesota Republicans, that's at least a reason to lean forward.

Stories like Michele Tafoya’s Senate run matter because they show how quickly the old lanes in politics are breaking down. Sports, media, culture, and politics now collide every day, and PJ Media keeps following those collisions without pretending voters are too dumb to notice what’s happening. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off.