Never Cave to the LGBTQ Mob

If you’re a celebrity and you don’t adhere to the preferred narrative, you risk getting canceled. There’s a reason why most Hollywood conservatives are in the closet. J.K. Rowling, Dave Chapelle, and Elon Musk have criticized gender ideology and raised legitimate questions about it, prompting backlash, though they’ve generally held firm. Recently, Paul Stanley, the co-founder, and guitarist of the band KISS, criticized transitioning children, calling it a dangerous fad, but he caved to the mob days later.

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider spoke out in support of Stanley. “You know what? There was a time where I ‘felt pretty’ too,” Snider tweeted. “Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions!” He was booted from a San Francisco pride event for his comments.

Unfortunately, another celebrity who bravely condemned the mutilating of children has caved.

Singer Ne-Yo recently gave an interview on VladTV and blasted parents who allow their children to make such dangerous, life-changing decisions.

“I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman. There was two genders, and that’s just how I rocked,” Ne-Yo told host Gloria Velez. “You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don’t care. That ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish. But if you wanna be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish.”

Ne-Yo went on to blast wokeness and how even comedians can’t tell certain jokes anymore. But then he commented about how parents are dropping the ball with their kids who experience gender confusion. “I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. It’s like, okay, if your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl,’’ and you just let him rock with that?”

“If you let this 5-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he’s going to do that,” Ne-Yo added. “When did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themselves?”

Everything Ne-Yo said makes sense because he’s right. Parents have been emotionally blackmailed into consenting to have such procedures performed on their children. Medical professionals, who see the dollar signs from transgender “treatments,” ask them loaded questions like, “Would you rather have a living son or a dead daughter?”

But the truth is that there is no evidence that undergoing such procedures has any medical benefit or decreases the risk of suicide. Studies also show that as many as 90% of young people who “identify” as transgender but are not encouraged to transition (socially or medically) will no longer identify as such upon reaching adulthood.

While butchering children is all the rage in the United States, it’s slowly falling out of fashion in Europe. The United Kingdom, Finland, and France have all dialed down their push for transgender “treatments” for children. Sweden abandoned recommending gender transitioning for children in December, arguing that the first line of treatment should be psychosocial support — not giving kids dangerous drugs and mutilating their bodies. In March, the Norwegian Healthcare Investigation Board followed suit.

Yet, sadly, Ne-Yo was targeted by the woke LGBT mob — and caved. “After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” Ne-Yo said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.”

“Gender identity is nuanced,” he continued, “and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy. At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”

I’d like to express my deepest apologies… pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

I get that celebrities are concerned about cancel culture, but the danger posed to our nation’s children is far more important.

Worried about a dip in record sales? Worried you’ll sell fewer books? Worried about losing a couple of friends? Isn’t protecting children worth it? Don’t back down. Never apologize.