Elon Musk Drops Truth Bomb on Transing Children

This week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk voiced his disapproval of “gender transition” for minors and went on to describe the term “cisgender” as a “slur” in a series of tweets. He cited a Swedish study on “gender-affirming care” that indicated that cosmetic “transition” does not lessen the likelihood of suicide.

Musk argued that minors should wait until they are mature enough to make decisions before undergoing any serious physical changes and not leave those decisions to other adults.

Comprehensive study in Sweden shows *increased* suicide! Death for sex-reassigned persons was higher than for controls of same birth sex, particularly death from suicide. They also had increased risk for suicide attempts and psychiatric inpatient care. https://t.co/hIakkEJvJb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2023

“The Swedish study says ‘sex-reassigned transsexual persons of both genders had approximately a three times higher risk of all-cause mortality than controls,’” Musk said in a later tweet.

“If we take as given that the other study 2–3X suicide rate is correct, then doing surgery or chemical sterilization on minors gain nothing in reduced mortality,” he continued. “My position is simply that we should wait until an individual is mature enough to make their own decisions before other adults make permanent serious physical changes to them.”

“The counter to my position would be that if we don’t make the changes when they’re a minor, they may never reach adulthood due to suicide,” Musk added. “However, that counterargument does not hold water if mortality is essentially unchanged, which it is.”

"I regard cisgender as a slur." Citing a Swedish study on the ineffectiveness of "gender affirming surgeries," which are statistically proven to increase the risk of self-harm and suicide, Elon Musk is spot on with his remarks that transitioning children does not help to… pic.twitter.com/bT3UlZ0vqG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 27, 2023

A similar study conducted by the nonprofit organization Sex Matters in the United Kingdom found that the alleged benefits of “gender-affirming care” are “no greater than a placebo effect.”

In July, England’s only transgender clinic closed due to concerns that doctors were performing surgeries without considering children’s mental health. A few months later, the National Health Service (NHS) banned puberty blockers in most cases and no longer recommends social transitioning for kids. In December, the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare (NBHW) stopped recommending that children with gender identity issues undergo so-called “gender-affirming care.”

“The ‘gender-affirming’ model of care for teenagers is based on evidence that falls apart under examination,” the group said. “There is strong evidence that this medical pathway causes physical harm. It can lead to infertility and loss of future sexual function; among multiple side effects, bone health suffers.”

Sadly, the Biden administration doesn’t care about the facts and is actively assisting in the brainwashing and butchering of American children. Dr. Richard “Rachel” Levine, Joe Biden’s assistant secretary for health, claims that “there is no argument” about “gender-affirming care” among pediatricians and doctors who specialize in adolescents.

As disheartening as this is, it is encouraging to see influential people like Elon Musk and author J.K. Rowling speak out against this assault on children. Earlier this year, Rowling called transitioning children “one of the worst medical scandals in a century.” Even leftist comedian Bill Maher acknowledges that transgenderism has become trendy and that it should be questioned.

“If we can’t admit that, in certain enclaves, there is some level of trendiness to the idea of being anything other than straight, then this is not a serious, science-based discussion. It’s a blow being struck in the culture wars using children as cannon fodder,” he said last year.

Proponents of radical leftist gender theory may have a strong hold on education, and Hollywood. Heck, even the medical industry has been poisoned by it. This is why those who are willing to speak out — even those with whom we don’t normally agree — must be supported and encouraged to speak the truth.