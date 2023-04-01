Bill Maher and J.K. Rowling Are Asking Questions About Transgenderism That Many on the Left Won’t

A Gallup poll from lasted year found that the percentage of Americans identifying as LGBT increases with each generation, with less than 1% of those born before 1946, 2.6% of Baby Boomers, 4.2% of Generation X, 10.5% of millennials, and 20.8% of Gen Z. Does that look organic? Of course, it doesn’t; it’s a social contagion. Even left-wing comedian Bill Maher recognizes what’s happening: that being LGBT, particularly transgender, is trendy.

Transgenderism was once extremely rare and limited to middle-aged men. However, it has become increasingly prevalent among children in recent years, with a surge in young girls expressing a desire to transition.

“I think most who do it, you know I’ve talked to parents about this, a lot of times you just know that kid is not gay, you know, there was just, the factory installed equipment didn’t match, ok, that’s a real thing, it happens, it’s rare but it happens. But, and you’re talking about, there are other ones now because it is also somewhat trendy, I know people hate to hear that but it’s obviously true, there is an element of social contagion, or else it wouldn’t be so prevalent in here [California] and not in Indiana, it wouldn’t be regional,” Maher said.

This is not the first time that Maher acknowledged the transgender social contagion.

“If we can’t admit that, in certain enclaves, there is some level of trendiness to the idea of being anything other than straight, then this is not a serious, science-based discussion. It’s a blow being struck in the culture wars using children as cannon fodder,” he said last year.

Related: Winsome Sears Gives ‘Real Time’ Some Real Talk About Parenting and Gender

Maher’s recent remarks come on the heels of Harry Potter J.K. Rowling called transitioning children “one of the worst medical scandals in a century.”

“We are watching one of the worst medical scandals in a century,” she said on The Free Press’ podcast The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling. “Those that should have known better — the medics and those who have unquestionably cheered this on — are creating a climate in which those trying to raise red flags have been intimidated and silenced.”

“We’re dealing with children, in my view, being persuaded that a solution for all distress is lifelong medicalization. That is real-world harm. There’s no closing the book and walking away. There’s no playing with this, experimenting with this, and not suffering harm, in my view… I certainly hope that for adults who have found no other way to resolve their gender dysphoria, transition may be the answer,” she added.

Both Maher and Rowling are leftists, but they get it. They see what’s going on and are asking questions that too many on the left are not because they’re too scared.