The Morning Briefing: Love Him or Hate Him, Ron DeSantis Gets Things Done

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

The President of the United States is often referred to as “The Leader of the Free World.” Sadly, since Joe Biden began squatting in the Oval Office, there hasn’t been any leadership, and the world is decidedly less free.

If Biden did have any leadership skills, sane people wouldn’t be dreading his trip to Israel. We know, however, that absolutely nothing good can come of the involvement of Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a matter as delicate as the powder keg in the Middle East. It’s like handing a drunk the keys to sports car that’s had all of its lug nuts removed.

Thankfully, America does still have a few people in positions of power who do know how to lead. One of them is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. He’s been a favorite here at the Briefing since the early days of COVID and — despite the distraction of a presidential campaign — he continues to impress.

DeSantis is often faulted by some supporters for not having the warmth and flash for being effective at retail politics. That’s not always a bad thing. Bill Clinton is the best retail politician of the last three decades, but you wouldn’t leave him alone with anything or anyone you cherished. We do live in an era when style has a higher premium placed on it than substance though. That makes it even more impressive when someone — especially a politician — opts for the latter.

Paula wrote something yesterday that showcases DeSantis’s focus on action rather than rhetoric:

Yesterday we reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cut through the red tape to rescue Floridians stranded in Israel. What we didn’t know is that he’s also planning to pick up non-Floridian Americans, as well as those Joe Biden dumped in Greece. On Monday night, DeSantis told Megyn Kelly, “We knew there’d be people that wanted to get back, many hundreds, maybe even more than 1,000. And they were not getting any luck with the State Department or the embassy. So I did an executive order last week, activating Florida emergency response to be able to bring planes in there and take people back home.”

This is the way DeSantis operates: identify a problem, then do something about it. If the federal government is in the way, ignore it, go around it, or tell it where it can go. He’s done it with COVID. He’s done it with Disney. He’s taken the heat from liars in the press who misrepresent Florida legislation that protects young school children from being exposed to sexual content in classrooms.

DeSantis said that he’d help people who want to get home to other states too because, “…we’re all Americans.”

There’s also a lesson here for people who never listened to Ronald Reagan and truly believe that the federal government can be helpful. If they want government responsiveness, they need to focus more on the state level and most on the local level. The federal bureaucracy is sluggish behemoth that — as I wrote in “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” — seeks only to bloat and perpetuate itself.

The contrast between DeSantis’s decisive, take-charge modus operandi and the almost comatose response of the bumbling idiot in the White House couldn’t be more pronounced than it is in this situation. While were cringing in anticipation of how Biden will surely embarrass the nation while he’s in Israel, we can at least rest assured that one elected official in the United States is more focused on helping Americans rather than Hamas.

