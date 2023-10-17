Popular Celebrity Tattoo Artist Kat Von D Talks Baptism, Turning Away From Occult in New Video

Have you ever wondered why it’s a big deal when a celebrity has a change of heart and becomes a follower of Jesus Christ? It’s because Hollywood and the entertainment industry are so steeped in perversion and progressive ideology that most people who get involved with it rarely ever make it out intact. A person surrendering their life to God and rejecting the madness they were infected with during their time in the business is truly a miracle.

Of course, the left hates to lose its disciples, so when a person becomes a Christian, media outlets that cover Hollywood, which are also in the pocket of the left, love to take an opportunity to ruthlessly mock those who have shaken off their shackles.

However, their efforts often backfire and help that individual establish an even bigger fan base and network of support. This is definitely what is happening to celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D, who recently shared a video of herself being baptized, which went viral on social media.

According to the Daily Wire, the 41-year-old artist, whose actual name is Katherine von Drachenberg, later posted a much longer video on Instagram Sunday evening where she provided a more in-depth update about everything that has happened since uploading the baptism video.

“I know that everybody’s on their own journey and it’s not for everybody, but this is where I’m at,” Von D went on to say in the 12-minute-long video. “And to me, my baptism was a public demonstration of where I stand with my faith and basically letting people know that I’m not ashamed.”

However, while she said she’s absolutely not afraid to be a Christian, the reality television star stated that she’s not going to be making a habit of discussing her faith in public very often.

“It’s not for any other reason than I just don’t really feel equipped to be the poster child for Christianity,” she explained. “I think that I’m still learning and as I do, I will become more equipped, but for the time being, I feel like I’ve never really been that and I don’t plan on doing that. So if you started following me because you think this will become some kind of Christian meme page, it’s not going to happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond)



Hey, at least she’s being honest and upfront. Many celebrities who become Christians tend to immediately attempt to use their platform for evangelism, and while that is commendable, many of them are newborns in their faith and really aren’t spiritually equipped to handle the pushback and to answer tough questions about the gospel and scripture. It’s a good idea to take time to just grow and apply what you are learning for a season or two before even bothering to share Christ with others, especially when you come from an occult background like Kat Von D.

The legendary tattoo artist then talked about how she shares bits and pieces of her own personal journey in hopes of being able to help other people.

“If there was anybody out there that felt like they were at a crossroads and don’t feel like you fit in — because I don’t feel like I fit in anywhere now or that I ever have, to be honest with you — you’re not alone,” she explained in the video. “And it’s crazy how many people in my DMs and stuff shared with me what they’ve been going through too, so it’s kind of cool to be able to connect in that way.”

Kat Von D went viral after posting the video of her baptism at Switzerland Baptist Church, located in Vevay, Ind., a year after she first announced she was leaving witchcraft.

“Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don’t align with who I am and who I want to be,” the tattoo artist stated in one part of a post shared on Instagram in July 2022. “I’ve always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content? And the truth is, I just don’t want to invite any of these things into our family’s lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves.”

This is really awesome. If you’re a Christian, pray for continued maturing and spiritual growth for Kat and her entire family.