You Have the Right to Remain Confused: HHS and Federal Judges Want to Mandate Pronouns

In addition to HHS, Just the News reports that at least five district judges in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals are demanding the use of “the selected pronouns of counsel, litigants, and witnesses,” and two others exert pressure on litigants to do so.

On October 6, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sent a letter to Jerome A. Holmes. Holmes is the 10th Circuit’s Chief Judge. In that letter, Kobach notes that the idea that a person can decide what his or her pronouns are and demand that others comply is a recent development. He also asserts that the use of “they” and “them” can present problems when it comes to filing documents. Kobach also raises the issue that forcing someone to use pronouns and thereby “affirm such individual choices or feelings crosses a line and raises major questions regarding compelled speech and the First Amendment.”

Kobach also made a very salient point that by compelling the use of pronouns demanded by a litigant, the issue of judicial impartiality is raised. He notes that in doing so, the court is “staking out” a position on a matter that remains “unsettled in law and society.” He also questions whether or not a court has the power to order someone to use a person’s pronouns of choice.

Kobach’s letter raises valid issues. It is also quixotic. In 21st-century America, the First Amendment means whatever the people who wield power want it to mean. And at some point, the issue of pronouns will become null and void. The demand for proper pronoun use have become so ubiquitous that it is impossible to ignore. Even if, as many do, one simply does not care one way or the other, the only choices will be to risk sanction by playing pronoun roulette or being made to care no matter what, which, after all, is the goal. Even if you are open-minded and believe in live-and-let-live, you will have to not just comply but also care. You won’t have the option of remaining neutral.