BREAKING: Jim Jordan Falls Short on First Ballot for Speaker. Here's the Tally.

The House of Representatives is again voting to elect a new speaker today. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the candidate endorsed by the GOP caucus, fell short of the required majority on Tuesday. Jordan received 200 votes, to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ (D-N.Y.) 212. Jeffries was backed by the Democratic caucus. Several other members also received votes for the coveted (?) position of herding the cats in the House, which is currently vacant as the result of members voting to vacate the speaker’s seat and oust Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Advertisement

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) nominated Jordan:

Elise Stefanik nominates Jim Jordan for Speaker: "On behalf of the American people, let's face the future with confidence, strength, and hope. Let's elect Jim Jordan our Speaker of the People's House for such a time as this." pic.twitter.com/nPyQ7aGvR7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 17, 2023

McCarthy appeared to make an effort earlier in the day to rally support for Jordan, but it wasn’t enough to get him to the magic number of 217.

My prediction → @Jim_Jordan will be the 56th Speaker of the House pic.twitter.com/YqjgpJXQHE — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) October 17, 2023

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) also tried to scare up additional votes for Jordan:

Please thank the patriots listed here who have announced support for Jim Jordan. “…support for Jim Jordan surged among House Republicans in the hours before a potential vote to elect him as Speaker of the House, eclipsing the conference vote held Friday”https://t.co/yDaPFUDcwN pic.twitter.com/XaSvwQuUcE — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 17, 2023

There was also a major effort on X/Twitter to name and shame Republicans who voted against Jordan.

ELECTION TODAY: Here Are The 8 RINOS Who Refuse to Back Jim Jordan for Speaker of The House – CONTACT THEM NOW Read more here: https://t.co/730ASLSjO6 pic.twitter.com/hLGLJAcmW5 — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) October 17, 2023

Advertisement

In the end, it wasn’t enough to get Jordan over the finish line.

The final tally:

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio): 200

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.): 212

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.): 6

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.): 3

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.): 7

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.): 1

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.): 1

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.): 1

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.): 1

Members who voted against Jordan, courtesy of The Hill:

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) voted for McCarthy.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Neb.) voted for McCarthy.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.).

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) voted for Scalise.

Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-Texas) voted for Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.)

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.) voted for Zeldin.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) voted for McCarthy.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) voted for Scalise.

Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas) voted for Scalise.

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) voted for Scalise

Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) voted for McCarthy

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) voted for Zeldin.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) voted for McCarthy.

Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.) voted for Scalise.

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) voted for Scalise.

Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) voted for Scalise.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) voted for Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.)

Rep. John James (R-Texas) voted for Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.)

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) voted for McCarthy.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) voted for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) Republican Rep. Gus Bilirakis is absent today, so 217 votes are required to elect a new speaker. The House is currently in recess. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to PJ Media for updates.