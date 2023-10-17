News & Politics

Evidence Suggests Misfired Hamas Rocket Hit Gaza Hospital, Killing Hundreds

By Matt Margolis 4:55 PM on October 17, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

In the aftermath of a blast at a hospital in Gaza City, Hamas accused Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of launching a strike against innocent civilians. However, something wasn’t adding up. Contrary to the claims made by Hamas, which obviously can’t be trusted, there has been evidence contradicting the allegations being made against Israel’s military. In fact, evidence suggests that Hamas may have been responsible for the rocket that hit the hospital, causing a potential mass casualty event.

Here is video that is going viral on social media that is said to show the moment of the explosion at the hospital:

According to reports, there was no IDF activity at the time of the incident, but there were rockets being launched at Israel. In fact, the explosion occurred shortly after a significant barrage of Hamas rockets was fired at Tel Aviv. Hamas had also claimed that they were preparing to launch their “most robust weapons” at Haifa just before the hospital blast, though Haifa remained untouched.

Israel Defense Forces say they possess evidence indicating that the hospital explosion was indeed a result of a failed Hamas rocket launch, which was intended to strike Israeli civilians, possibly launched from the numerous surveillance drones in the area.

Further casting doubt on the claims made by Hamas that the IDF was responsible is that even pro-Gaza sources say that a misfired Hamas rocket is what struck the hospital, and that the blast detonated munitions that had been stockpiled there.

Hamas rockets are notorious for misfires, and part of the reason for it is that Hamas has made rockets out of water pipes.

“The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children.”

Despite all the evidence contradicting Hamas’s claims, many pro-Hamas media outlets are pushing the narrative that Israel caused the blast, and many on social media are pushing the same narrative, Including, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

“Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that,” she said in a post on X. “[Joe Biden,] this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate.”

Naturally, the usual suspects are rallying against Israel. King Abdullah of Jordan called the situation a “heinous war crime that cannot be tolerated. Israel must immediately stop its brutal aggression against Gaza, which is inconsistent with humanitarian and moral values ​​and constitutes a flagrant violation of the rules of international humanitarian law.” Egypt’s foreign ministry also blamed Israel for the attack.

