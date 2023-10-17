Evidence Suggests Misfired Hamas Rocket Hit Gaza Hospital, Killing Hundreds

In the aftermath of a blast at a hospital in Gaza City, Hamas accused Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of launching a strike against innocent civilians. However, something wasn’t adding up. Contrary to the claims made by Hamas, which obviously can’t be trusted, there has been evidence contradicting the allegations being made against Israel’s military. In fact, evidence suggests that Hamas may have been responsible for the rocket that hit the hospital, causing a potential mass casualty event.

Advertisement

Here is video that is going viral on social media that is said to show the moment of the explosion at the hospital:

#BREAKING: Local footage reported to have been the failed launch. https://t.co/XfeUeKaFGy pic.twitter.com/4lXYhcVdMY — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 17, 2023

Breaking: IDF Spokesperson From the analysis of the operational systems of the IDF, an enemy rocket barrage was carried out towards Israel, which passed through the vicinity of the hospital when it was hit. According to intelligence information, from several sources we have,… — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 17, 2023

According to reports, there was no IDF activity at the time of the incident, but there were rockets being launched at Israel. In fact, the explosion occurred shortly after a significant barrage of Hamas rockets was fired at Tel Aviv. Hamas had also claimed that they were preparing to launch their “most robust weapons” at Haifa just before the hospital blast, though Haifa remained untouched.

One minute before a rocket blew up a hospital in Gaza, Hamas announced on Telegram that they were launching their most robust weapons in the arsenal at Haifa. No rockets reached Haifa. High probability these hit the hospital and set off secondary explosions within building. pic.twitter.com/xxfmzYxjru — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) October 17, 2023

Israel Defense Forces say they possess evidence indicating that the hospital explosion was indeed a result of a failed Hamas rocket launch, which was intended to strike Israeli civilians, possibly launched from the numerous surveillance drones in the area.

Advertisement

🔴BREAKING: Initial investigation by IDF shows explosion in hospital in Gaza was caused by a failed Hamas rocket launch – report — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 17, 2023

IDF: An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit. Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic… — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 17, 2023

.@IDF's @JConricus to @NewsCentralCNN on Gaza hospital explosion: "[A]nything said by Hamas should be taken with extreme caution and skepticism, and I urge all journalists to be very careful when they report what Hamas says and when they base reporting on those events. What I can… pic.twitter.com/ObTBcFaWeo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 17, 2023

Further casting doubt on the claims made by Hamas that the IDF was responsible is that even pro-Gaza sources say that a misfired Hamas rocket is what struck the hospital, and that the blast detonated munitions that had been stockpiled there.

Reports continue to surface that a misifired rocket detonated a stockpile of munitions held on the hospital grounds. #Gaza — Gaza Report – اخبار غزة (@gaza_report) October 17, 2023

Hamas rockets are notorious for misfires, and part of the reason for it is that Hamas has made rockets out of water pipes.

Advertisement

“Why doesn’t Gaza have running water???” Well, for starters, Hamas takes all the water pipes and uses them to make rockets to wage genocidal wars against Israel.

pic.twitter.com/jtkJl5OACk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 12, 2023

“The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children.”

The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children. — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 17, 2023

Related: Little Hope for Quick Release of Hamas Hostages

Despite all the evidence contradicting Hamas’s claims, many pro-Hamas media outlets are pushing the narrative that Israel caused the blast, and many on social media are pushing the same narrative, Including, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

“Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that,” she said in a post on X. “[Joe Biden,] this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate.”

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate. Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

Advertisement

Naturally, the usual suspects are rallying against Israel. King Abdullah of Jordan called the situation a “heinous war crime that cannot be tolerated. Israel must immediately stop its brutal aggression against Gaza, which is inconsistent with humanitarian and moral values ​​and constitutes a flagrant violation of the rules of international humanitarian law.” Egypt’s foreign ministry also blamed Israel for the attack.