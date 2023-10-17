Terror Attack in Brussels Linked to Murder of Palestinian Boy in Illinois

A self-identified member of ISIS opened fire on Swedish soccer fans in town for a match in Brussels, killing two and wounding another.

After an intensive manhunt, Belgian police cornered the attacker and shot him. He later died of his wound.

Advertisement

The man was ID’ed as a Tunisian who entered Europe through Italy. Abdesalem Lassoued identified himself as a member of the Islamic State in a video he posted to social media.

Footage of the attack shows the shooter, in an orange vest and on a Moped, pulling up next to the victims and then chasing them into a building where he continued shooting.

A witness to the attack was traumatized by the murders.

“That’s when I saw the assailant enter the building, who shot twice towards the man,” he said. “The man fell to the ground. I saw him fall because I was just nearby, I could see everything that was happening inside. I stayed there. I was frozen, I couldn’t move. I’m still shivering because of what happened. And then the man came back and shot another bullet, and he came out.”

The shooter wrote on Facebook that the attack was in retaliation for the murder of a six-year-old Palestinian boy in Illinois over the weekend. Wadea Al-Fayoume was targeted by his mother’s landlord after becoming concerned about “what he was hearing on conservative talk radio,” according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

Chicago Sun-Times:

As the war between Hamas and Israel unfolded in recent days, a Plainfield man became increasingly concerned about what he was hearing on conservative talk radio — and became agitated about the tenants living in his home, a Palestinian American mother and her young son, prosecutors said. On Saturday, he allegedly attacked her and then stabbed her 6-year-old son to death — horrific allegations that have stunned the Muslim community in Chicago and beyond and drawn condemnation from around the world, including from President Joe Biden. Joseph Czuba, 71, appeared in Will County court Monday morning in a red jumpsuit and with matted hair, two days after the attack on Hanan Shaheen, 32, and her son, Wadea Al-Fayoume.

No specific allegation was made against any specific “conservative talk radio” show but why should that stop an excellent opportunity to blame the right for the murder of a child while smearing an entire industry?

Related: French Interior Minister Calls for ‘Systematic Expulsion’ of Dangerous Foreigners After School Attack

Many European terror experts believe that the shootings were in response to several Quran-burning incidents in Sweden that occurred recently.

Advertisement

“All indications are that this is a terror attack aimed at Sweden and Swedish citizens only due to them being Swedish,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said during a press conference. “These terrorists want to scare us into obedience and silence. That will not happen,” he added.

Czuba is obviously mentally disturbed and it’s idiotic to blame talk radio for his delusions about being in danger from a Muslim woman and her six-year-old boy. But the left is likely to play up any mental problems of the ISIS shooter in order to exonerate his actions.

Murderers are only crazy if they’re left-wing.