HEARTBREAKING: Britney Spears Reveals She Had an Abortion While Dating Justin Timberlake

A portion of pop superstar Britney Spears’ memoirs was just released, and the bombshell revelation it contains is absolutely heartbreaking in every sense of the word. In the tell-all book, Spears says that while she was dating NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake over twenty years ago, she terminated a pregnancy because he didn’t want to be a father. The whole experience left her devastated and contributed to her mental issues later in life.

Advertisement

This is an inconvenient narrative the radical left in this country will absolutely try to bury in the media. Many radical progressives attempt to paint the murder of a child in the womb as some sort of exhilarating experience for women, a rite of passage that leaves no lasting mental or spiritual scars on those who partake. I mean, they create whole social media campaigns encouraging women to brag and boast about how great it was to have an abortion.

Clearly, the bloodthirsty left — what else can you be if you advocate for the murder of children in the womb? — wants to see you continually sacrifice babies on the altar of success, sexual liberation, and convenience; thus they promote false narratives to convince young women that abortion is a positive thing. However, according to Breitbart, Spears would beg to differ.

The abortion account is just one of several major incidents Spears spills the beans about in “The Woman in Me,” which is set to be released on October 24 and focuses a great deal on the 41-year-old singer’s controversial conservatorship that prevented her from essentially being in control of her own life and finances for 14 years.

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it,” she goes on to write about the abortion, in an excerpt of her new book published by People magazine Tuesday. “And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Advertisement

This was still at the height of NSYNC’s popularity, so yeah, Timberlake having a child would have absolutely destroyed his appeal to young ladies, who made up the vast majority of the group’s fan base. It would have been a super negative hit to his career. So, once again, a celebrity sacrifices a baby for the sake of his career. Sickening.

Spears goes on in her memoir to describe how she met Timberlake while they were both cast members of the Mickey Mouse Club. The two started dating in their later teen years, becoming a high-profile couple before calling it quits in 2002.

The pop singer says Timberlake “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy.”

“He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she says in the book. To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

Spears did go on to have children of her own, Sean and Jayden, with her second husband, Kevin Federline.

Here’s more from the Breitbart report:

In 2008, after suffering a highly public breakdown, Spears was placed under a unique legal guardianship largely governed by her father, Jamie. During a court appearance in 2021, she told a judge that the conservatorship was preventing her from removing a contraceptive IUD — despite her wanting to get pregnant. “The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child,” says Spears, in another excerpt. She also writes: “I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick.”

Advertisement

The conservatorship came to an end in November 2021. Tragically, Spears announced in 2022 that she had become pregnant but lost the child in a miscarriage — as if she hadn’t already experienced enough trauma. Spears and her third husband, Sam Asghari, revealed they were filing for divorce back in August.