The Morning Briefing: Joe Biden's Greatest Accomplishment as President—Inspiring Whistleblowers

Another day, another whistleblower.

Maybe I’m just predisposed to disliking Democrats in Washington, but I’m beginning to get the feeling that Joe Biden is creepy, sleazy, and more than just a smidge un-American. You all know me though, I can go a little dark on these things.

One thing is certain about the cabal running Joe Biden’s pudding brain — they really don’t want us to know what Hunter Biden has been up to.

The opening statement from the latest whistleblower’s testimony was rather remarkable. Here’s a snippet from the post Matt wrote about it:

“I’ve recently discovered that people are saying that I must be more credible because I’m a Democrat who happens to be married to a man,” Ziegler said in his opening statement. “I’m no more credible than this man sitting next to me due to my sexual orientation or my political beliefs. The truth is, my credibility comes today from my job experience with the IRS and my intimate knowledge of the agency’s standard and procedures.” “I was raised and have always strived to do what is right. I have heard from some that I am a traitor to the Democratic Party and that I am causing more division in our society,” the official transcript of Ziegler’s opening statement reads. “I implore you, that if you were put in my position with the facts as I have stated them, that you would be doing the exact same thing — regardless of your political party affiliation.”

My reading between the lines translates as, “These are awful people, and I couldn’t stand watching people I respected work to let them get away with it.”

These whistleblowers who have been coming forward from the FBI — and now the IRS — are risking a lot, especially given the fact that the Biden Dept. of Justice hasn’t been shy about revealing its thuggish, retaliatory nature. They’re upsetting the people who casually raid family homes with overwhelming force to apprehend people who pray outside abortion clinics, after all. Getting on their bad side must be a terrifying proposition.

Here’s more from Matt:

Ziegler’s opening statement went on to detail the improper way the Hunter Biden investigation was handled and the retaliation he faced for asking questions. “My own agency retaliated against me and threatened me with criminal conduct in response to an internal email I sent to IRS leadership, even after years of essentially being left on an island when it came to this investigation. It is not my desire to become a martyr for this case — and I fear effectively ending my career.

As I was reading through this, I began to think about the contrast between how we’re finding negative things out about this president vs how information was revealed about his predecessor.

Thinking back to the Trump presidency — which feels like a lifetime ago — we were forever reading disparaging news from “a source who wishes to remain anonymous.” On rare occasions, there might be multiple anonymous sources, but it was usually just the one. A single anonymous source isn’t really a source, it’s gossip. Our “enemy of the people” journalist class kept disrupting a presidency with unverifiable hearsay.

President LOLEightyonemillion, on the other hand, has live human beings who work for agencies under his charge risking everything to say that things just aren’t right in House Biden.

But Trump’s still the bad guy, according to the slow kid leftist half of the country.

Joe Biden may not be at all functional, but the people pulling his strings have the relevant agencies under his charge in the Executive Branch firing on all cylinders to protect the “family interests.” We know this because people are showing up with receipts.

And the same faux journos who tried to destroy Trump with whispers want us to believe that there’s nothing to see here.

Everything Isn’t Awful

We occasional just need some mating tortoises.

Mating tortoises interrupt a hunting leopard.. 🎥 IG: photowildsa pic.twitter.com/2hySX1aEAv — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 19, 2023

