Luke Skywalker Praises the Dark Side: Actor Mark Hamill Claims Censured Rep. Adam Schiff 'Gave Me Hope'

It’s no secret that Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill is a raging leftist, having publicly embraced the dark side a long, long time ago, in a galaxy that was not so far away — we call it Twitter — by bashing former President Donald Trump and conservatives on a fairly regular basis.

However, it seems with each passing day, Hamill’s soul is further corrupted by the absolute moral decay of progressive ideology, a point he made abundantly clear when he heaped praise on disgraced and censured Rep. Adam “Shifty” Schiff (D-Calif.) in a recent fundraising email that Schiff’s campaign blasted out in support of his bid for the U.S. Senate.

Just to give you a little sample of Mark Hamill’s utter disdain for Trump, let’s look at the time he made an ad for Joe Biden in which he referred to Trump as the “worst president ever.” My, he is such an eloquent communicator, isn’t he folks?

“I don’t know about you, but after four years of this administration, I’m exhausted,” the actor goes on to say at the beginning of the ad. “I’m getting ready to watch some videos of him, and if ever the Force would be with me I need it right now,” he continued, according to The Independent.

Oh, but there’s more.

Hamill then reacts to a clip of the former president refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the 2020 election, which, of course, he did lose.

“This is so frightening because he said ‘The only way I can lose is if it’s a rigged election,’” Hamill remarks, paraphrasing Trump’s comment. “So he’s setting up the idea that unless he wins, it’s fraud. That’s truly dangerous.”

“This guy couldn’t be president of the PTA. He is easily the worst president ever,” the actor said.

Related: Did Mark Hamill Hang With Nazis on Twitter?



Now, back to the present. On Monday, Kenneth P. Vogel of the New York Times shared an email in which Hamill shared that Schiff gave him “hope.” Yikes.

“Over the last six years, our democracy has been tested like never before. And in those dark times, Adam gave me hope,” Hamill shared in the message. “Hope that our democracy would survive. Hope that not only would we get through this, but that we would come out on the other side and our democracy could be strong again.”

The “Star Wars” actor then described Schiff as being a brave politician who took a lot of criticism for trying to defend our democracy against the big, bad orange man. Okay, so he didn’t quite put it in those terms, but that’s essentially what he was getting at, albeit more poetically.

“Here’s the thing — it would have been easy for Adam to stay on the sidelines, and let someone else take all the heat for defending our democracy against Trump’s many abuses of office,” the actor continued. “But instead he stood up, and led us through dark times. And as I got to know Adam better during those years, I saw true character and determination. A willingness to put himself and his career on the line to hold a dangerous demagogue accountable.”

“And nobody will be a more fearless or tireless fighter for our democracy and our state than Adam Schiff. Nobody. And with Trump running again, Adam is the best person possible to keep holding him accountable,” Hamill finished.

Once again, it’s important to note that the Republican-led House of Representatives, where Schiff currently serves, censured him for pushing allegations that Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was involved in a scheme with Russia to influence the election, which turned out to be completely false.

There were several federal investigations into the accusations of collusion, but none of them found any evidence that it existed. Despite this fact, Schiff never retracted his statements, going on to call the censure a “badge of honor.”

Breitbart also reported:

Amid the House voting on the censure resolution, the California Democrat appealed to his supporters in at least 20 fundraising emails and numerous social media posts, seeking their donations with statements like “we’ve already known that the GOP is completely unhinged and beholden to Donald Trump. Join me in fighting back.” Schiff, who built his national popularity while targeting Trump in the first impeachment and again as a January 6 committee member, has embraced his identity as the former president’s foe.

Schiff has managed to pull in a total of $8 million during his first fundraising haul in his bid for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) seat.