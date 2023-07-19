Leaked DOD Memo Mandates Fitness Waivers for 'Transitioning' Service Members

Intrepid reporting from The Dossier has exposed to the public for the first time a 34-page Department of Defense memo outlining special consideration — with critical implications for military readiness — for so-called “transgender” service members.

Confidential Biden DOD memo reveals "transgender" service members can skip deployments and receive indefinite physical fitness/standards waivershttps://t.co/h9EhwJe7DC — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 18, 2023

The stated purpose of the document, which The Dossier uploaded to its site for download, is “to establish uniform guidelines regarding the medical and mental health care of service members who identify as transgender.”

Related: ‘Woke Ideas’: Sen. Tuberville Slams Biden Policy on Military, Abortion, Transgenders



It’s filled with Social Justice™ nonsense cloaked in bureaucratic, academic, and medical jargon (the trifecta!), but the most egregious from a military readiness standpoint is the exemption from fitness standards (emphasis added):

The SM may request and [sic] Exception to Policy (ETP) in order to permit them to begin full-time Real-Life Experience (RLE), to use self-identifiedgender standards for uniform, grooming, Army Body Composition Program (ABCP), Army Physical Fitness Testing (APFT), and Military Personnel Drug Abuse Testing Program(MPDATP), as well as self-identified-gender billeting, bathroom, and shower facilities during the process of gender transition… The patient will be non-deployable during the initial phase of stabilization on GAHT [gender affirming hormone therapy]. If no complications arise, stability on hormone therapy will likely take 6-9 months. Additional non-deployability may occur in conjunction with surgical procedures. Likely readiness impact of any surgical procedures requested will be detailed in MTP update documents.

“Consistent with the practice guides set from WPATH, the American Psychological Association, American Medical Association, and the Joint Commission,” DOD healthcare providers must also use the service member’s “preferred pronouns” once he/she/zhe/animalkin (or whatever) is diagnosed with “Gender Dysphoria.”

Plus, they get whatever elective surgical modifications their hearts desire from something called the “local transgender care team” as the military transes celebrate themselves and their glorious transition: “All psychological, medical, and surgical care for gender transition will be provided by… the local Transgender Care Team (TGCT).”

None of this is an inevitable policy in the Brave New World. Less than a week into office, Joe Biden reversed the Trump ban on all of this.

Via NBC News, Jan. 25, 2021 (emphasis added):

President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order repealing the ban on transgender people serving openly in the military, a ban that former President Donald Trump had put in effect, the White House said. In a statement, the White House said Biden’s order “sets the policy that all Americans who are qualified to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States should be able to serve.” “President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity,” the White House said.

More of the “diversity is our greatest strength” lie.