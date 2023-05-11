‘Woke Ideas’: Sen. Tuberville Slams Biden Policy on Military, Abortion, Transgenders

“[America has] made it 247 years. But I’m going to tell you what, we’re walking a tightrope right now.” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) slammed Joe Biden’s policies concerning the U.S. military, taxpayer funding for abortion travel expenses, and biological men playing in women’s sports.

Tuberville did an interview with NPR’s WBHM last week, in which he told some hard-hitting truths to the woke outlet (WBHM attached nonsensical “fact checks” to Tuberville’s transcribed interview). The senator first discussed his Title IX legislation aiming to ban “transgender women,” i.e. biological males, from competing in women’s sports. Despite the risk such biological male athletes pose of severe injuries to women and the fact biological males now regularly beat women in competitions, LGBTQ activists and radical leftists continue to demand “trans women” be allowed to compete as women. Tuberville said:

It’s going to affect everybody all over the country. And the problem they’re having, in the next couple of weeks is Joe Biden, he’s legislating from the White House and he basically doesn’t care about women’s sports and Title IX. He’s going to take a sledgehammer to it, because, in the next couple of weeks he’s going to executive order any school in 2023, starting this year. If you do not abide by his law in terms of males playing against women in sports, you’ll lose your federal funding. Title IX is going to go under if we continue to get this type of legislation from Joe Biden.

The interviewer then accused Tuberville of “single-handedly block[ing] critical Department of Defense nominations to protest new Pentagon policies” using taxpayer money to pay for military members to travel for abortions. Tuberville defended his commonsense pro-life stance:

Well, it goes back to one thing that I talked about, legislating from the White House and from the Department of Defense. We’ve had an abortion policy. This is not about abortion. We’ve had abortions for years in the military. We have a law in this country called the Hyde Amendment that says taxpayer money will not be used for abortions, because some people believe in it, some people don’t. Again, this is a change in the policy from the White House.

Americans would by and large agree with Tuberville’s protest on this issue, based on a January Marist poll. Over two-thirds, or 69%, of Americans support at least some restrictions on abortion.

The interviewer then asked, “How do you think these actions look to our adversaries?” Tuberville called out Biden’s policies that weaken the U.S. military and deter Americans from joining as the military faces a recruitment crisis:

Well, you know, I’m on the Armed Services Committee and I go through all these hearings and listen to all these generals, four-star, all their combatant commanders. And if we think this is a problem, with showing our adversaries we’re weak, all we got to do is go back and look at Joe Biden’s, what he’s done to our military with the woke ideas, with the CRT that we’re teaching in our military. We are losing in the military so fast. Our readiness in terms of recruitment. And why? I’ll tell you why, because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda, as Joe Biden’s agenda. They’re destroying it. This year, we will not reach any recruiting goals in the military. So, if we want to talk about—looking weak—that’s where we’re going to look weak. We cannot start putting rules in there for one type, one group and make different factions in the military, because that is the most important institution in the United States of America, and our allies, is a strong, hard-nosed, killing machine, which is called our military.

The WBHM interviewer tried to gin up hysteria about supposed “white nationalists,” a favorite leftist cant with little evidence behind it. Tuberville was having none of that. He even called out the many lies surrounding Jan. 6 that led to the arrest of around a thousand people, many of them treated worse than terrorists in jail:

Well, they call them that [white nationalists]. I call them Americans. What happened after January the sixth—and I was here on January the sixth—we were attacked on the Senate floor. Saying all these people that came into the Capitol were extremists, they were against the country. There was a lot of people. There were probably a hundred of them that came in, broke windows and broke doors that should have been locked up. That’s not how we do it in America. But there were hundreds of thousands that didn’t come in, outside, that were true Americans that believe in this country. But right after that, we, our military and Secretary Austin, put out an order to stand down and all military across the country, saying we’re going to run out the white nationalists, people that don’t believe how we believe. And that’s not how we do it in this country. We have got so much division up here that, not for the country. You know, this is not for any individual, this country. This country is for all of us. And we’re all the same. It doesn’t make any difference if you’re rich, poor, black, white. It doesn’t make any difference. Everybody’s an American, has opportunity to make this country better.

Tuberville ended with a warning to Americans: “We’ve made it 247 years. But I’m going to tell you what, we’re walking a tightrope right now, at how much longer this country is going to make it, as we all know it.”