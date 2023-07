I saw a headline today that during the depths of his alcoholism, Tucker Carlson (now long in recovery) would have four vodkas with breakfast and it really made me think how little I’ve accomplished in a field that’s dear to me.

On the other hand, I do have “Five O’Clock Somewhere” with Kruiser and you, our 5OS family, to ease the pain thrice-weekly.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?