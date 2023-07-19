DOJ Warned Hunter Biden Investigator Not to Answer House Committee's Questions

The FBI’s efforts to protect Hunter Biden, and by extension, Joe Biden, are worse than we thought. FBI general counsel Jason Jones instructed a supervisory agent in charge of investigating Hunter Biden not to answer any questions posed by the House Oversight Committee regarding the “ongoing” case.

Jones instructed the agent in a letter he sent Sunday afternoon that the agent received shortly before his scheduled testimony. The letter was obtained by the New York Post. According to The Post’s source, the FBI was aware the agent would be deposed when the letter was sent.

“[T]he Department expects that you will decline to respond to questions seeking non-public information likely covered by one or more components of executive privilege or other significant confidentiality interests, in particular information about deliberations or ongoing investigative activity in law enforcement matters,” Jones wrote. “You should instead refer such questions to the FBI’s Office of Congressional Affairs.”

Jones continued, “Consistent with longstanding practice, this will afford the Department the full opportunity to consider particular questions and possible accommodations that may fulfill the Committee’s legitimate need for information while protecting Executive Branch confidentiality interests.”

“Jones referred to the Hunter Biden case as ‘ongoing’ in his letter, using similar wording to Delaware US Attorney David Weiss — which congressional Republicans fear is intended to hinder their demands for records and testimony,” the New York Post reports. “Hunter Biden’s legal team say that they believe their client’s legal exposure is over after he reached a probation-only plea deal last month on two misdemeanor tax fraud charges and a gun possession felony that will be expunged following probation.”

Jones wrote in his letter to the agent, “According to information provided to you by the Committee, the Committee is seeking information about an individual ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution. Specifically, the Committee has stated an interest in what the Committee has described to you as certain events that took place in December 2020 as part of this investigation. As the Department recently emphasized when affirming that U.S. Attorney David Weiss will appear before the House Committee on the Judiciary ‘at an appropriate time, consistent with the law and Department policy,’ the Department’s longstanding policy is to seek ‘wherever possible to provide information about closed, rather than open, matters.’”

Jones continued, “Department officials, including those who have left the Department, are obligated to protect non-public information they learned in the course of their work. Such information could be subject to various privileges, including law enforcement, deliberative process, attorney work product, and attorney-client privileges, and privacy interests. Current and former Department officials also must protect classified information, sources and methods, and grand jury information protected by Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e).”

Related: New FBI Whistleblower Confirms Hunter Biden Was Tipped Off By the Bureau to Prevent Interview

A spokesperson for the FBI insists that this is standard practice for the FBI. “These are called authorization letters and are standard practice,” the FBI spokesperson told The Post. However, a separate source called the letter “more uncommon.”

Clearly, there’s a pattern of the FBI protecting the Bidens. An FBI whistleblower previously confirmed the Secret Service and the FBI colluded to protect Hunter Biden from being interviewed during the criminal investigation, and that the Biden administration had been interfering in the Department of Justice probe.