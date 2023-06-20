The Morning Briefing: Maybe Someone Should Tell Team Biden That China and Iran Are Bad

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Yarek felt that his cornet playing had improved immeasurably ever since he happened upon a vintage Thighmaster whilst shopping at a flea market.

Many thanks to my good friend Kevin Downey Jr. for pinch-hitting and giving me some time off. Not only did I celebrate Father’s Day with beer, my buddy cooked up some T-bones that looked like they came off of a mastodon in a live action Flintstones movie. We didn’t shoot anything, but plans were made to grab our new-ish shotguns and head out to the desert soon.

There is something that the Democrats have been doing for a long time that, of course, has gotten exponentially worse since Joe Biden and the cabal that runs his pudding brain have occupied the Oval Office. Biden and Co. are the “Worse-makers.”

Democrats struggle greatly with identifying the real enemies of the United States of America. During the Cold War, it was anybody but the Soviet communists and their puppets. After 9/11, the monsters in their closets were never Islamic terrorists.

As the Chinese Communist Party has accelerated its rise in the superpower world, the Biden Dems have been looking inward. In their minds, America is threatened by Soccer moms and dads at school board meetings. Or Roman Catholics at Mass.

You know, the super scary types.

As far as the real bad actors in the world go, the Biden administration no only doesn’t acknowledge that they’re bad, they have a bad habit of cozying up to them.

This is from something Catherine wrote yesterday:

Joe Biden’s cowardly secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is in China, kowtowing to America’s number one enemy–the genocidal Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Blinken even asserted, contrary to multiple previous assurances from the Biden administration, that the U.S. does “not support Taiwan independence”—and he even used a CCP propaganda phrase to justify it. The CCP, which is an illegitimate, usurping, and mass-murdering dictatorship, continually blathers about the “One China” principle—by which they mean that they want to own the free, legitimate, and sovereign republic of Taiwan. The CCP, with its bloody rise to power on the bodies of 500 million victims, has no more right to rule Taiwan than it has to rule mainland China. But yet one of the top officials of the United States of America traveled to China, where millions of people are persecuted, incarcerated, tortured, censored, and murdered by the CCP, and used the propaganda of that same CCP to legitimize CCP claims. This is disgusting and outrageous. It is castrated pandering to the greatest mass murderer of world history and our number one enemy.

If Catherine’s assertion that Blinken is using CCP propaganda to legitimize CCP claims sounds familiar, that describes the Democrats and the mainstream media during the worst of COVID. Whatever the CCP said to cover its commie you-know-whats was repeated without question by the Democrats’ flying monkeys in the MSM.

Hey, at least they’re consistent.

There’s a lot of talk these days about a looming war with China. At the rate the Biden administration is going, China will be invited in with honors to occupy the country. The Dems will probably give them a formal dinner at the White House before handing them the keys. But at least the country will be safe from the likes of Catholic churchgoers like me.

The ChiComs aren’t the only really bad regime that Biden’s handlers want to be pals with. The Democrats have had a thing for Iran even since before President LOLEightyonemillion got to really mucking things up. His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama was so obsessed with making nice with Tehran that he shipped the Ayatollah and his gang palates with millions in cash.

All the better to fund more terrorism in the Middle East, which is kind of Iran’s thing.

In a recent VIP post (subscribe here and use the promo code KRUISERMB for a 25% discount), Robert writes that Team Joe has been conducting talks with Iran on the sly. Here’s the opening line from that:

Old Joe Biden’s handlers still haven’t given up on their pipe dream of concluding a deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran that will endanger a reliable ally, Israel, and line the pockets of those who regularly chant “Death to America.”

Many on the left would argue that the Biden administration is merely engaging in the kind of international diplomacy that is ultimately more peaceful and better for the United States.

Eh.

It’s not really good diplomacy when one side just rolls over for the other. People on the Right are all too familiar with that, because it’s how the Republicans tend to behave during bipartisan negotiations with the Democrats.

Given the Biden family’s history with foreign powers, I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that some side deals are being worked for the “Big Guy,” all in the name of diplomacy. Catherine notes in her post that there is some precedent for that.

Man, I miss the mean tweets.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free but it helps keep me off the streets AND supports conservative media.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

Or even legal. How Is Planned Parenthood Still a 501(c)(3)?

Juneteenth, Chicago Style: Three Mass Shootings, 4 Dead, 34 Injured

Keith Olbermann Throws Tantrum Over The Hill’s RFK Jr. Interview

Everything is broken. Now They Tell Us: New Report Reveals ‘Critical Vulnerabilities’ in Dominion Voting Machines

EXCLUSIVE: Previous Target of DOJ’s Trump Legal Hit Squad Alleges Witness Payoff Scheme

KDJ’s Afternoon Roundup: Outlawing Grandpa’s Pistol Brace Didn’t Stop the 19 Mass Shootings Last Weekend, but That Was Never Really the Goal

Today in History: ‘The Arabs, Persians, and Ferocious Turks Flee’ from Nicaea and ‘Show Their Backs to the Christians’

Finding Hope at Dodger Stadium

The Duke and Duchess of WAAAAAAAAAH. Spotify Drops Meghan Markle Podcast, Exec Opens Both Barrels on Ex Royals: ‘F***ing Grifters’

Leftists Feeling Betrayed After Muslim-Governed Michigan City Bans Pride Flag

If You Think the Globalists Can’t Succeed by 2030, Read This and Think Again

Dem Rep. Caught Soliciting Donations From Jeffrey Epstein in 2018

Arrest and defund. Everything’s Legal Until You Get Caught: Teachers Hold Online Meeting About Quietly Training Kids

Blinken Panders to Murderous CCP, Promises No U.S. Support for Taiwan Independence

WATCH: Biden Regime HHS Secretary Lies About Force-Masking Kids

“Cornpop banana whiskey watch. God save the queen.” Even Biden’s Staffers Can’t Explain the Nutty Stuff He Says

Biden Campaign Hires Embattled Former White House Aide

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Our Next President Must Fix Our Military First

Yeah…no. Democrat-Led Bill Would Give Immigrants Instant Access to Federal Benefits

Biden Pledges Climate Action ‘by 2020’ in Latest Gaffe

Bye, Squish. Is Asa Hutchinson For Real With His ‘Weaponization’ Narrative?

Um…Biden: A pistol brace increases caliber of bullet shot

Cam&Co. New Orleans arrests are a textbook case for Constitutional Carry

On 3D-printed guns, you can’t stop the signal

Anheuser-Busch tries again to repair the damage with a new ad campaign

Another multi-millionaire socialist has thoughts on the evils of capitalism

Does the Brown hit the fan if UPS walks?

After Backing Down From Joe Rogan, Peter Hotez Completes His Humiliation on MSNBC

Now It’s the Body Mass Index (BMI) That’s Racist

Biden/Harris: A Succession Not Worth Contemplating

Is GROOT safe? Even tree mascots are racist now.

The Atlantic looks at feminists who insist that women are built differently from men

New York Times notes that Ron DeSantis has young kids and wants America to know it

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Taking a Second Look at the Second Decade of the 21st Century

Essential Workers Are Treated Like Garbage Post-COVID

What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Biden Regime and Iran Holding Secret Talks

What If Biden Loses the First Two Democrat Primaries?

Adult Bounce-houses Are the New Thing

Can’t We Be Honest About the Epidemic of Fatherlessness in the Black Community?

Around the Interwebz

James Gunn Says He’s “Blown Away” With ‘Superman: Legacy’ Auditions

Valve gives Steam its biggest update and redesign in years

If I ever wanted a side-hustle…The University of Wisconsin-Madison Is Hiring a Cheese Taste-Tester

Bee Me

Man Checks News Each Morning To See Whether Coffee Going To Give Him Cancer Or Grant Him Immortality https://t.co/IQMecpwXJd pic.twitter.com/Nidcx8Gc35 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 19, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Enclosed field with rising sun, 1889 https://t.co/INsPzp9qKo pic.twitter.com/b0Ii9RNxXQ — Vincent van Gogh (@vangoghartist) June 18, 2023