If You Think the Globalists Can't Succeed by 2030, Read This and Think Again

The “Great Reset” — or, as I prefer to call it, worldwide enslavement by the globalist commies — is set to begin in 2030, according to the United Nations. Can they succeed?

The low-info “It could never happen here” dolts say, “No way, Jose. That’s not possible, you tinfoil hat conservative!”

I want you to step back and pretend it’s June 2016, seven years ago — the same amount of time we have left until 2030.

The biggest trans-related controversy in 2016 was the epic battle over where this tiny population of Americans could “safely” relieve themselves.

Bruce Springsteen canceled a show in North Carolina that year because the state didn’t want men in dresses using the ladies’ rooms. They weren’t safe using men’s rooms because, you know, toxic masculinity. We were told to shut up and let mentally ill men in dresses use the restroom with our young daughters. What could go wrong, you bigot?

FACT-O-RAMA! Seven years have flown by and though there have been few — if any — cases of dudettes in dresses getting thumped in the men’s room, I was able to find a bumper crop of cases involving trans people attacking kids in restrooms. This doesn’t include attacks against kids that occurred elsewhere, such as the animal who molested a toddler in daycare.

We went from “these poor men in thongs just want to urinate without getting thumped” to the president of the United States actively encouraging confused 15-year-old boys to have their penises cropped off, and parents who don’t play along being threatened with arrest… in seven years.

So you’ll understand when I say that seven years is more than enough time for the “Agenda 2030” swine to enslave us.

But wait, there’s more!

Related: Even Biden’s Staffers Can’t Explain the Nutty Stuff He Says

Not only has the trans insanity hit new heights of crazy — frequently dangerous, as I’ve pointed out — but it’s also gone in another direction: If you don’t believe a person can “identify” as a cat, you’re a bigot.

A 13-year-old English schoolgirl was informed by her male teacher that she is “despicable” for questioning another pupil who “identifies” as a feline.

You can listen to part of the conversation here.

RELATED: ACLU Is Upset That a Child Rapist and Double Murderer Was Executed as a Man

In the past even years, our society has gone from “this poor transgender sob just wants to live in peace and urinate in the ladies’ room” to “you will call that girl a cat, and you will allow your son to have his willy Ginsued into a fauxgina or you will be punished.”

That is how much we lost in the last seven years. Imagine what we can lose in the next seven.

The future of the nation relies on us. Don’t sit still. They are coming for your kids and grandkids. There is no time for “Let’s just see what happens.”

The globalist commies are counting on you to sit back and say nothing. Don’t make it easy for them.

Get involved. Run for your local school board. Stop voting for people who hate you and your values.

You can start by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It’s easy and inexpensive.

Click here to join us and keep free speech alive. I promise you the bolshies want us out of business. Fight back! Remain peaceful. Get loud.

As Elvis once sang, “It’s now or never.”