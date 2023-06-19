Even Biden’s Staffers Can’t Explain the Nutty Stuff He Says

As Matt Margolis pointed out Saturday, Old Joe Biden signed off his ramblings at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford by saying, “God save the queen, man.” It was just the latest in a lengthy string of bizarre and often incomprehensible things the putative leader of the free world has said, going back to Corn Pop and Lying, Dog-Faced Pony Soldier, and exhausted Biden regime aides are now throwing in the towel. After two and a half years of doing everything they could to make the figurehead appear coherent, they’re admitting that, just like the rest of us, they don’t have any idea what he’s talking about.

Axios tried to do some damage control on Sunday, putting a folksy spin on Old Joe’s demented vaporings by characterizing them as “old-timey expressions,” “quirky aphorisms,” “wacky phrases,” and “off-beat proverbs.” Yeah, Biden is just way-out old Uncle Joe, always saying crazy stuff with a twinkle in his eye, keeping everything relaxed and offbeat. Sure, that’s it, Axios. And so the far-Left rag concludes with this: “There are legitimate questions about Biden’s age and stamina as he runs for a second term — but his off-beat proverbs are just Biden being Biden.” Of course!

Let Joe be Joe, you dastardly MAGA Republicans! Let him say nutty, incomprehensible stuff without questioning his cognitive abilities! He’s the same lovable lug who lied to us about his performance in law school, and about the way his first wife was killed, and about the way his eldest son died, and about his upbringing, and about how he was arrested, and about how he was a professor, and about thousands of other things. Let it go! That’s just Biden being Biden!

Now, however, it is getting harder to dismiss all this, for even White House staffers are staggering under the strain of trying to make this man seem to make sense and tell something remotely like the truth. The WhiteHouse.gov transcript wonks have been cleaning up after Old Joe for quite some time, but when he says something so thoroughly out of left field as “God save the queen,” they can’t do anything to make him sound like Lincoln, or even like George H. W. Bush.

Axios accordingly noted that Olivia Dalton, “the White House’s principal deputy press secretary, didn’t know what her boss meant. When journalists asked, she replied only that he ‘was commenting to someone in the crowd.’” How could it possibly be appropriate to say “God save the queen” to someone in the crowd after a speech about taking away our guns that was given several months after the queen died? Dalton didn’t explain, and of course the Leftist “journalists” to whom she was speaking didn’t ask her to do so.

Besides Dalton, Axios “asked several current and former Biden aides what the phrase meant. Several gave different answers,” which means that they were all just making it up as they went along, and some were more forthright, saying that they “still aren’t sure.” And when Axios asked the White House press office to explain, it got no answer. It opines that “as a proud Irishman whose ancestors probably weren’t fans of the crown, Biden may use the phrase more as sarcasm,” but that is as much of a guess as any other explanation.

Related: Biden Bizarrely Concludes Speech Saying ‘God Save the Queen, Man’

As far as Axios is concerned, however, this is all Republicans’ fault, because Old Joe’s “quirky aphorisms are sometimes weaponized by Republicans to insinuate the 80-year-old president is in mental decline.” But don’t you MAGA rednecks see? Old Joe has been saying crazy stuff for much longer than he has been suffering from obvious cognitive impairment: “Biden has been using unique phrases for years.” Unique phrases! That’s all — Old Joe is an innovator, a lone poet, the hip new Allen Ginsberg of geriatric kleptocrats!

Yeah, he’s a poet-warrior in the classic sense, the voice of a new age, the perfect politician for our Age of Absurdity. Now that men can become women and you’re a genocidal bigot unless you believe that children should be allowed to decide to condemn themselves to mutilation, psychological dislocation and a lifetime of dependence on pharmaceuticals, nonsensical Old Joe is the Shakespeare of our times. Nothing makes sense any more, 2+2 no longer equals four, and we can’t trust the basic evidence of our senses, so a rambling old corruptocrat who doesn’t make any sense at all half of the time and lies the other half ought to be carved onto Mount Rushmore. It would be the quintessential Participation Trophy for an age that has cast aside all standards.