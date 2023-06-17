Biden Bizarrely Concludes Speech Saying ‘God Save the Queen, Man’

On Friday, Joe Biden gave a speech at the National Safer Communities Summit, which was hosted at the University of Hartford — which happens to be my alma mater. At the event, Biden caused many to scratch their heads and wonder what is going on in his noggin when he bizarrely signed off by saying, “God save the queen, man.”

The United States declared its independence from England in 1776, and Queen Elizabeth died in September.

While closing his speech, Biden told the crowd that a storm was headed toward West Hartford, so he’d had to leave quickly without shaking hands with those in attendance. “Is that the truth? Now, do not make a lie — as that scene in the John Wayne movie — don’t make me a dog-faced, lying pony-soldier,” Biden said to his handlers. “I will stand in front of each section,” he then told the audience. “No, I really mean it — if you can see the camera, they can see you. It is the least consequential part of this whole meeting for you, I promise. All right. God Save the Queen, man.”

It is not clear why Biden made the remark. Even the White House pool didn’t know what to make of it.

“Those watching online heard the final utterance of president Biden at the gun summit — god save the queen man — several of you have asked me why he might have said that — I have no idea,” pool reporter Todd Gillman, the White House correspondent for The Dallas Morning News, wrote. “Other poolers likewise have no idea.”

Does Biden still think he’s a British subject? Does he think the United States never gained independence? Was he a Sex Pistols fan and just thought the reference was cool, apropos of nothing?

“Was it in response to [something]?” Fox News host Neil Cavuto asked correspondent Mark Meredith.

“We’re still trying to figure it out,” Meredith replied. “Nobody’s really sure.”

“Were they playing a Monty Python skit or something?” Cavuto asked.

It’s a fair question.

Biden has faced multiple calls to undergo a cognitive test over concerns about his mental health. There is currently no evidence that Biden has ever undergone any cognitive evaluation. Earlier this year, White House Physician Kevin O’Connor laughably declared Biden “a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

Questions about Biden’s health (both physical and mental) have been increasingly difficult for even the liberal media to ignore. Clearly seeing a problem with the 2024 elections now ramping up, the White House has been trying to boost Kamala Harris — an undeniable acknowledgment that Biden’s age and health are big problems for voters. It’s also a terrible strategy, considering that her approval ratings are even worse than his.

According to local media, demonstrators gathered outside the University of Hartford to protest the summit.