What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Biden Regime and Iran Holding Secret Talks

Old Joe Biden’s handlers still haven’t given up on their pipe dream of concluding a deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran that will endanger a reliable ally, Israel, and line the pockets of those who regularly chant “Death to America.” The talks have been secret, but Reuters let the cat out of the bag on Friday, revealing that the Biden regime “is holding talks with Iran to sketch out steps that could limit the Iranian nuclear programme, release some detained U.S. citizens and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad, according to Iranian and Western officials.”

Don’t get the idea, however, that Biden’s handlers would be so anti-American and traitorous as to conclude a deal to the advantage of an entity that has repeatedly vowed that it will one day bring about the destruction of our nation. Oh, no. What Biden’s handlers and the Iranian mullahs are working toward is just an “understanding,” you see, not an “agreement.” This is not an unimportant distinction, as an “agreement” has to be approved by Congress, whereas an “understanding” does not. So by this one simple word change, the Biden regime evades accountability, responsibility, and official review. Maybe the regime wonks aren’t as stupid as they appear to be.

Or maybe they are. The regime wants to evade Congressional review, says Reuters, because “many lawmakers oppose giving Iran benefits because of its military aid to Russia, its domestic repression and its support for proxies that have attacked U.S. interests in the region.” Under those circumstances, why would the Biden regime be so avid to make a deal with Iran at all? Reuters claims that Biden’s handlers want to “restore some limits on Iran to keep it from getting a nuclear weapon that could threaten Israel and trigger a regional arms race.” Yet even Iran has admitted that it broke the earlier deal. Why do Biden’s handlers think the situation will be different this time? They’ve never bothered to explain, but given the unlikelihood that a new deal would result in any good for the United States or its allies, it seems to be an elaborate exercise in repudiating Trump’s rejection of Obama’s Iran deal.

To be sure, regime spokesmen are making all manner of promises. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared on June 5, “There is no danger that Israel faces that is greater than the one posed by the Iranian regime. That regime routinely threatens to wipe Israel off the map. It continues to provide weapons to terrorists and proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas, who reject Israel’s right to exist.” He added, according to Algemeiner, “that the Biden administration continues to believe that a diplomatic solution would be the best way to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, but said that if Iran rejects the path of diplomacy that ‘all options are on the table.’” Blinken touted the Biden regime’s “three-pronged approach”: diplomacy, economic pressure, and military deterrence.

The former Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, was more realistic, saying that a new U.S. deal with Iran would be “a historic mistake and a disaster for generations to come.” He added, “It is not possible or logical to sign an agreement with a murderous terrorist state whose aim is to destroy Israel and the US. Iran’s dangerous nuclear project can only be shut down with crippling sanctions and a credible military threat.” Iran aims to destroy Israel and the United States? Oh yes. Back in March, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) asked Biden regime Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, “How many attacks has Iran or its proxies launched against American positions in Iran [sic: he meant Iraq] and Syria, uh, since Joe Biden took office?” Austin responded, “There’s been, uh, about 83 attacks, I think, uh, since, uh, in the last several years.” That’s right. 83 attacks from Iran on U.S. positions.

And that was by no means all. Iran has been threatening the U.S. throughout the Biden “presidency.” According to a July 2022 report from the dissident news outlet Iran International, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps boasted that it would soon have the ability to transform New York into “hellish ruins.”

So in pursuing a new agreement — sorry, “understanding” — with Iran, is the Biden regime stupid, or evil? And when the consequences of this deal become painfully clear to everyone, will this distinction even matter?