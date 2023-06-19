Dem Rep. Caught Soliciting Donations From Jeffrey Epstein in 2018

Readers might remember Dem. Rep. Stacey Plaskett for her unfair smear earlier this year of journalists (and brave ones at that) Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger of Twitter Files fame, framing them as “so-called journalists” who “release cherry-picked, out-of-context emails and screenshots designed to promote his chosen narrative, Elon Musk’s chosen narrative, that is now being parroted by the Republicans.”

Matt Taibbi epic comeback: "Ranking Member Plaskett, I'm not a 'so-called journalist'. I've won the National Magazine Award, the I.F. Stone Award for Independent Journalism, and I've written 10 books including 4 NYT Best Sellers." pic.twitter.com/crXlWjScEr — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 9, 2023

Plaskett refers to Taibbi and Shellenberger as "two of Elon Musk's public scribes" who "release cherry-picked, out of context emails and screenshots designed to promote his chosen narrative, Elon Musk's chosen narrative, that is now being parroted by the Republicans." pic.twitter.com/x97D14mZqR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2023

(Notice that these people, like RFK Jr.’s detractors in the corporate state media who refuse to debate him on the merits of his claims, never address the substance of what Taibbi or any other dissident say. It’s all ad hominem attacks and gross insinuations of nefarious motives.)

As payment for her performance as a Deep State attack dog, Plaskett was then invited to the corporate state media circuit to opine, predictably, about the alleged threat posed by something called “white supremacy.”

Rep. Stacey Plaskett criticizes Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger's Twitter Files hearing as a "political stunt" influenced by Elon Musk but fails to address US government censorship of American citizens while mentioning neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and insurrectionists.… pic.twitter.com/LCrNTa4f9x — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 13, 2023

On these scandals alone, it is clear to anyone with a fair mind that Plaskett is, to put it mildly, ethically challenged. So it comes as no surprise that she was begging Jeffrey Epstein for cash in 2018 — years after his child sex trafficking escapades had become common household knowledge.

Via The Virgin Islands Consortium:

“Epstein was a reprehensible person and I’m truly disgusted by his actions,” Congressional Delegate Stacey Plaskett said earlier this month, speaking out after filings in the ongoing lawsuit between the Government of the Virgin Islands and JPMorgan brought her acceptance of Jeffrey Epstein’s donations to her political campaigns to the fore once again.

Ms. Plaskett said that she was unaware of Epstein’s campaign contributions until after it was reported in the press subsequent to her campaign’s federal filing. However, newly unsealed evidence submitted by JPMorgan’s legal team show that Delegate Plaskett in 2018, had personally requested that an invitation to her Bloomberg fundraiser be sent to Epstein. “I would be grateful for his support and the support of those that he may direct to assist me,” she wrote.

It’s fortunate for the discipline of journalism that these people are too stupid (or hubristic, or both) to not send self-condemning emails from their own accounts inviting convicted child sex traffickers to their fundraisers. We should be grateful to Plaskett for leaving the breadcrumb trail.

Criminals of the blue-collar, street-level variety are often notable for their poor track-covering skills. Anyone who watches The First 48 understands well how lacking their criminal prowess actually is. But we might expect more from Plaskett, who is a bona fide lawyer.