Twitter Raises $1.52 Million in Charity Pledges for RFK Jr. vs. Peter Hotez Debate

Pharmaceutical tool Peter Hotez, once floated as Anthony Fauci’s replacement as NIAID head, has been called out by Free Twitter. The platform’s denizens want Hotez to engage in debate with 2024 candidate RFK Jr. after he criticized the candidate’s recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“Spotify Has Stopped Even Sort of Trying to Stem Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation. It’s really true… just awful. And from all the online attacks I’m receiving after this absurd podcast, it’s clear many actually believe this nonsense,” Hotez Tweeted out.

Rogan responded, “Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is “misinformation” I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit.”

In reply, Kennedy welcomed Hotez to a public debate to clear the air once and for all: “Peter. Let’s finally have the respectful, congenial, informative debate that the American people deserve.”

Anyone who knows anything about Hotez’ slippery modus operandi will not be surprised to learn that he has not expressed any interest in debating RFK Jr. Hotez would never accept the challenge because he is a coward who can only defend his position in front of friendly corporate state media actors tossing him softball questions.

Kennedy, on the other hand, is battle-hardened. Because of the hostility with which polite society treats him, he is forced to sharpen his rhetoric.

This, for the record, is what happens when a hack tries to take Kennedy down over his “anti-vaccine” stance: the hack repeats industry talking points, Kennedy refutes them, then the hack refuses to further engage when she realizes she’s totally out of her depth.

I once again ask the rhetorical question: if RFK Jr.’s ideas about vaccines — which are not extreme but rather common sense — are so “dangerous,” why is it that no respected Public Health™ intellectual will ever simply debate him so they can expose his “dangerous” conspiracy theories for what they are and finally put them to rest?

Instead, they slither around on the internet and in corporate state media, tossing around defamatory ad hominem smears like “kook” while never addressing the substance of Kennedy’s arguments.

How strange.

To sweeten the pot, several online celebrities and — if we must use this phrase — influencers offered up a total of $1.52 million dollars (as of Sunday, June 18) in charity pledges to incentivize Hotez to accept. On top of Joe Rogan offering $100k, Andrew Tate offered up $500k and Tim Pool threw in $100k, among others.

To fully appreciate what a slimeball Hotez is, consider my previous reporting on his call for the authorities to “dismantle anti-science” — because, as we all know, silencing dissenting viewpoints is a central tenet of The Science™. Galileo, for instance, got The Science™ good and hard for suggesting that the Earth revolves around the sun and not the other way around.