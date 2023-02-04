COVID Warlord Fauci's Possible Replacement: More Depraved Than His Predecessor?

The NIAID has yet to fill the vacancy left by outgoing director COVID-19 warlord Anthony Fauci.

Peter Hotez, a self-confessed “junk foodaholic” with a firm vax-them-all-to-hell worldview appears to be in the running.

The NIH helps support the biomedical research conducted at all US medical schools + academic health centers. A challenge for the new incoming NIH Director will be explaining the mission of the agency to the American 🇺🇸 people and how research/life-saving technologies are funded https://t.co/osvIGuwlvd — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) December 14, 2022

Let’s get Hotez’s sky-high BMI out of the way first. This human roly-poly requires an extreme dietary intervention before he hits the NIH lecture circuit to shame the peasants into getting the latest pharmaceutical injection or brain chip or whatever hot new product the industry sends its government spokespeople out there to promote. Hotez’s shameless obesity mocks our intelligence. Here’s a basic rule of thumb: if you can’t see your genitals in the shower while standing upright, you can’t be the face of Public Health™.

In honor of Peter Hotez blocking me for sharing this clip of him on The Joe Rogan Experience blaming his autistic daughter for his poor diet, I’m sharing it again. Also, what kind of adult doesn’t take a daily multivitamin?l pic.twitter.com/rzjn7vHK6F — Storm (@stormrobinson) February 3, 2023

There are very few true genetic excuses to be obese, which affect an infinitesimally small subset of the population. 99.9% of fatties got themselves into their condition through indolence and gluttony. Butterballs like Hotez should be shamed into fitness as a pre-condition for employment in healthcare in any capacity. His current state is a bad look that undermines confidence in Public Health™.

This is not a face that exudes optimal health.

Aside from his aesthetic failures, the real reason Hotez should not be in charge of anything Public Health™ is due to the fact that he’s never seen a health issue he didn’t want to vaccinate into remission. It’s the classic when-all-you-have-is-a-hammer dilemma.

Monkeypox? Hotez thinks vaxxing is the only answer, rather than the markedly simpler and more cost-effective alternative of encouraging homosexual men to be responsible and not engage in unprotected orgies (gay men engaging in promiscuous sex being 99% of all monkeypox victims).

What is monkeypox, the rare virus now confirmed in the U.S. and Europe? Nice overview in ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ with quotes from my good colleague ⁦@arimoin⁩ who has studied this virus for 2 decades working in DR Congo https://t.co/6maAAtkZxd — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) May 19, 2022

4/6 ‘A political animal’: How Peter Hotez repeatedly lied on TV to promote a permanent C-19 booster regime. Ending comment by Dr. Pierre Kory. pic.twitter.com/F7lsbhBtK1 — Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (@VacSafety) January 30, 2023

This is your brain on Pfizer drugs, a form of psychosis in which one becomes blinded to any therapy that isn’t branded and marketed by a drug manufacturer. The absolute moron, who, based on his pastiness, most assuredly doesn’t get sufficient sun exposure, doesn’t even take vitamin D — the most effective, basic, and inexpensive prophylactic measure a person could take against COVID-19. It’s all pharma injections, all the time.

Last but not least on the list of reasons to disqualify Hotez: we can expect him to ramp up the weaponization of the security state to crush any dissent against the Public Health™ dictates from the NIH, CDC, and FDA.

Hotez has for years served as the #1 public figure advancing the smear of “anti-vaxxers” as “anti-science aggressors” — a rhetorical half-step away from labeling them terrorists and calling for drone strikes.

“Anti-vaccine activism, which I actually call anti-science aggression, has now become a major killing force globally."

– @PeterHotez, Professor and Dean @BCM_TropMed, on the devastating impact of #misinformation and disinformation. pic.twitter.com/ZluiMGJ2gX — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 14, 2022

Hotez has gone so far as to publicly call for “expanded protection mechanisms for scientists currently targeted by far-right extremism in the United States… another possibility is to extend federal hate-crime protections.” These are the words and deeds of a politician — and a degenerate one at that — not any sort of practitioner of medicine.

“It puts the needle in the skin, or else it gets locked down again” is the extent of Hotez’s moral compass.

If and when Hotez assumes command of the NIAID, we can expect even bolder militancy against the unvaxxed. Or, alternatively, we can institute Nuremberg II and prosecute the likes of Hotez as enemy combatants before we slide even further into biomedical totalitarianism. Meager prison food would probably do Hotez’s BMI some good anyway.