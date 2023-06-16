RFK Jr. Surveys San Francisco Decay, Appears on 'The Joe Rogan Experience'

“This wonderful energy that San Francisco used to have is dwindling… the light is dimming. It needs to be turned on again,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during a recent trip to San Francisco, which included a guided tour of the squalor on the city streets.

He also went to the Southwest recently to survey the porous border the Biden-Harris regime seems not very interested in remedying.

Visiting places in person, of course, in front of cameras, as all politicians do, isn’t in and of itself a compelling act of courage. But how many times has the Brandon entity been sent out into the world to see what dystopia his regime is nominally in charge of governing? A walk through San Francisco streets would be as unimaginable as an uncontrolled press conference with real reporters not pre-screened by his handlers.

On Thursday, RFK Jr. appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast — the biggest platform in the world that dwarfs any corporate state media outlet.

New York Post:

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has appeared on controversial podcaster Joe Rogan’s show, where he has doubled down on his conspiracy theory about his uncle JFK’s assassination and his anti-vaccine stance.

Again, as I’ve documented elsewhere, Kennedy did not ever say explicitly nor did he imply that he is “anti-vaccine” in his appearance on Rogan or anywhere else. I listened to the entire thing. This is a childish characterization of his ideas, a cheap smear.

On Rogan’s podcast, Kennedy very diligently and succinctly laid out the issues that he sees with vaccines, particularly the COVID-19 vaccines, in terms of slanted studies designed to produce positive results and added ingredients such as mercury that are toxic to humans in sufficient quantities. This has been Kennedy’s position since he first took any public position at all on vaccines around 2005.

As Kennedy points out if he’s so very wrong about the dangers of vaccines as they are currently constituted by the pharmaceutical industry, why is it that none of his vaunted Public Health™ detractors like the rotund WHO stooge Peter Hotez are willing to engage with him in public debate?

Why not get Kennedy out in the sunlight and expose his “dangerous” “anti-vax” lies once and for all? He has the profile to really make a solid dent in defeating the “anti-vax” “domestic terrorist” movement. What is all of this weaselly sneaking around in the dark about, whispering censorship demands into media companies’ ears?