Poll: RFK Jr. Dominates the Field in Favorability Rating Among Electorate

Recent polling indicates that RFK Jr. enjoys more favorability among potential voters than most of his competitors in the Democrat primary as well as GOP candidates.

Via The Hill:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and environmental lawyer who is running for the Democratic nomination for president, has a higher favorability rating than many of the other 2024 presidential candidates, according to a new poll. The poll from The Economist and YouGov released Wednesday showed Kennedy was viewed favorably by 49 percent of respondents, giving him the highest net favorability rating of 19 points. He was viewed unfavorably by 30 percent. President Biden and former President Trump each had the second-highest percentage of respondents viewing them favorably, with 44 percent saying so. But Biden had a minus-9 net favorability rating, while Trump had a minus-10 net favorability rating.

I quote The Hill here to point out the ubiquitous framing with which any story related to RFK Jr. in the mainstream media begins: RFK Jr., they must remind everyone at all times, is an “anti-vaccine activist” first and foremost and therefore disqualified from any serious consideration.

The “anti-vax” smear is so saturated in corporate state media rhetoric that I often don’t take the effort to debunk it. For the record, RFK Jr. is not, in fact, “anti-vaccine.” As he patiently explained to a willfully obtuse Piers Morgan and has elsewhere ad nauseam, which never forces a revision of the corporate state media’s framing of him, he is not, in fact, “anti-vaccine.”

Vaccine technology, as RFK Jr. recognizes, is real and useful when it’s appropriately applied. What RFK Jr. is against is dirty vaccines with all manner of added ingredients, regulated by captured Public Health™ agencies in bed with the industries they’re supposed to regulate, developed in darkness via rigged (often outright fraudulent) clinical trials, as was the case with the rushed rollout COVID-19 “vaccines.”

I discussed the “anti-vax” smear with my friend recently. We had somewhat of a friendly debate over whether being labeled “anti-vax” is actually more detrimental to one’s reputation in certain circles than the classic “anti-Semite” smear (a smear which, by the way, they’ve also tried out against RFK Jr.).

My position is that, for a subset of the population in the 2020s, being labeled “anti-vax” is, actually, more unforgivable than being anti-Jewish. To support my position, I offer this nearly unbelievable montage of Public Health™ officials, corporate state media actors, and government officials across the West demonizing the “anti-vaxxers”: