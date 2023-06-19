Finding Hope in Dodger Stadium: May We All Have the Courage to Stand for What We Believe

I had the great blessing of speaking at the event last week outside Dodger Stadium organized by Catholics For Catholics in protest of the Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Since the Dodgers re-invited this despicable group of transvestites impersonating nuns, I have been deeply disturbed by this act of the Dodgers and Major League Baseball that embraces this group’s hatred of religion. This is the tenth Dodgers “Pride Night,” but it is because of this group’s anti-Catholic, anti-religion actions that, for the first time in a decade, people of faith were motivated to act.

The event itself was magnificent—and misreported by the majority of the large media outlets. There were not hundreds, but close to 5,000 people in attendance. It was a peaceful and beautiful demonstration of people standing up for their faith, and the speakers were filled with the presence of God. It gave me hope that the challenges we face as a culture can be defeated and was a powerful reminder of the statement from the Talmud that “everything is in the hands of God except being in awe of God” (Berakhot 33b).

Organized by John Yep of Catholics for Catholics and talk-show hosts and Catholic advocates Terry Barber and Jesse Romero, it was a privilege to be on the same stage with Catholic leaders who are committed to God. Bishop Joseph Strickland from Texas gave a stirring invocation, followed by powerful words of faith by John-Henry Westen, Tommy Valentine, and the always passionate Michael Voris. It was moving to hear Jack Posobiec pray in Latin, followed by Romero reciting the Lord’s Prayer in Aramaic. Although I don’t share the religious beliefs of these men, it was inspiring to experience the demonstrations of their personal faith. But all of that paled in comparison to what happened after the speakers.

With grace and organization, thousands of people peacefully marched to the gates of Dodger Stadium. Everyone was focused as they processed with the dignity that comes from people so secure in their faith that they can face adversaries without hate in their hearts. While these Catholics had every right to be angry that the Dodgers and MLB supported a group of men who mocked and degraded their nuns, I saw no anger in the crowd. Instead, a strength that came from a simple belief that their religion should stand up against the hate of anti-religious bigots pervaded the crowd. A strength and belief that needs to spread around the nation until all sports teams reject every form of anti-religious bigotry.

As a Jew, seeing people of faith acting upon their spiritual values was glorious. It was why I was there, and it gave me hope for the future that I haven’t always felt in the recent challenging times.

There is a 2100-year-old teaching from Rabbi Hillel the Elder that was personified in the day’s events. “If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am only for myself, what am I? And if not now, when?”

Despite the noticeable lack of response from much of the Church hierarchy around the Dodgers’ actions, Catholics stood up for themselves. It was a blessing to stand with them, for as Hillel taught, we must always support each other. And I saw the event organizers move quickly in putting this together against all odds. They took to heart the “if not now, when?” concept.

Although I will no longer attend Dodger games until they reject wokeness in favor of reclaiming being a sports franchise without a political agenda, I am grateful to have been at Dodger Stadium last week. I saw people speak, pray, and act.

…and I again have hope.

May we all have the courage to stand for what we believe, support others with shared values in their journey, and act with alacrity and integrity.