KDJ's Afternoon Roundup: Outlawing Grandpa's Pistol Brace Didn't Stop the 19 Mass Shootings Last Weekend, but That Was Never Really the Goal

Everyone paying attention already knows this, but I want to repeat it — again and again — until they throw me in a gulag and force me to fight my 15 cellmates for cockroaches to eat: every new gun law is meant to infringe on your Second Amendment rights, not to stop crime.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video below is brutal. It depicts a shootout in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico. You will see people dying. It’s rough. If you want to leave, click here for something friendlier.

There isn’t a gun law in the nation that could have stopped that butchery. We saw numerous full-auto weapons, which I can promise those thugs didn’t buy or manipulate legally.

DUMB-O-RAMA! Though I have never been in a gunfight, I think the guy who walked out into the open — and got ventilated by a second car he never saw coming — is a moron. So is the guy who keeps looking out the door until a blast of auto-gunfire almost hits him.

I’m going to suggest that new gun laws would not have prevented most, if any, of the 19 mass shootings over the last weekend — shootings the mainstream media (MSM) probably didn’t tell you about.

FACT-O-RAMA! You didn’t hear about these shootings because most took place in blue cities like Detroit, the Chicago area (four shootings), Philly, and Baltimore. Also, from what I can tell, there were no MAGA hats found at any of the crime scenes.

And yet, the battle over pistol braces seems to snag more headlines.

It seems the feds are way more concerned with my grandfather trying to improve his marksmanship than actually stopping gun-related crimes. Why does it seem that way? Because they are.

Not only do the Democrats, the feds, and the press ignore blue-city gunplay, they encourage it.

Democrats need a lengthy list of gun-related crimes so they can point to the stats and say, “We need to stop this violence! Give us your guns, you heartless conservatives!”

So they change laws to keep thugs on the streets, watch the violence explode, then come for your pistol brace. Low-IQ media jackpuddings like Whoopie Goldberg attack you and your big, scary AR-15 because they are told to.

IRONY-O-RAMA! If the Second Amendment is dissolved, lefty Americans will lose their freedoms, too. They’ll have their gas-powered cars purloined and will start their mornings with cricket smoothies. Yet they hate us and our guns because the Democrats have successfully convinced them we are the enemies of freedom.

How black folks don’t see they are pawns who are purposely sacrificed for the anti-gun crusade is a mystery I can’t solve.

The useful idiots on the left will continue to deny reality and scream in your face with their nasty latte breath because you and your guns are somehow the problem.

The commies in D.C. know they can’t (yet) cancel the Second Amendment, so they are chipping away at it piece by piece, and using the rising pile of dead people — most of whom are black — as proof they need to disarm us.

Related: Juneteenth, Chicago Style: Three Mass Shootings, 4 Dead, 34 Injured

Banning pistol grips and bump stocks has likely not saved a single life.

The Founding Fathers didn’t write the Second Amendment so we could shoot ducks or defend ourselves against thugs (though those are nice side benefits). It was written to fight enemies — foreign and domestic — and we should keep a close eye on anyone looking to disarm us.