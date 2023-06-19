Keith Olbermann Throws Tantrum Over The Hill's RFK Jr. Interview

Former MSNBC news actor Keith Olbermann — possibly the most unhinged of all #Resistance Russiagaters (not a small feat in the delusional world of neoliberalism) – was none too pleased about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent appearance on The Hill‘s online news show, “Rising.”

“Dear @thehill… You’ve forfeited your right to keep doing this. Fire these conspiracy nuts @robbysoave and @briebriejoy, sell the cameras, shutter the operation, and hope you can regain your credibility as a sorta-news organization,” Olbermann Tweeted in response to the June 16th interview.

Commit the crime of watching the interview in its entity and form your own conclusions about the sanity or lack thereof displayed by RFK Jr., then compare it to Olbermann’s.

The former MSNBC news actor is also upset about the prospect of the proposed debate between RFK Jr. and vaccinologist Peter Hotez on the merits of the COVID-19 vaccine – you know, how the West worked through thorny public policy dilemmas throughout history. Open debate, uninhibited by the authorities, religious or secular, facilitated the entire Renaissance and Enlightenment.

“Literally: what would they debate ABOUT? HOW wrong @joerogan was about Covid Vax? HOW stupid he is? It’s easy: he’s the stupidest man in the world. A bowling ball with shoes. Debate complete!” Olbermann tweeted.

Let’s speculate: RFK Jr. made devastating points about the efficacy and safety, or lack thereof, of COVID-19 shots and other vaccines. Proponents of the orthodoxy like Olbermann understand that the artificial hegemony they enjoy over the public discourse is only possible via the suppression of alternative viewpoints, as they can’t win the debate out in the open. So censorship is not just desirable but necessary to maintain the pretty Public Health™ fictions peddled to the masses through the corporate state media.

Olbermann’s histrionic calls for cancelation aren’t confined to RFK Jr. He lost his mind a few weeks back over CNN’s town hall with Donald Trump.

Via Newsweek:

CNN’s announcement sparked criticism on social media, with phrases like “#BoycottCNN” trending over Twitter Monday evening. Several users argued that giving Trump a live platform could be ill-considered given the former president’s history of lying during 2020 election events about issues like mail-in voting and COVID-19. Political commentator Keith Olbermann described CNN’s decision as “committing journalistic suicide,” arguing that it was “irresponsible” to give Trump a national audience. “If there was ONE consensus about 2024 it was that ‘covering’ Trump the way they did in 2016 (handing him live blocks of free airtime with no fact-checking possible) was irresponsible,” Olbermann wrote. “And CNN’s doing it.” https://twitter.com/KeithOlbermann/status/1653121149465665543?s=20

How enlightened. How liberal and loving.