The Morning Briefing: Blind Rage Trump-Haters Want to Exhaust Us With Their Antics

I know that we finished up last week discussing Trump’s impending indictment. The latest one, anyway. A few hours after the Briefing was published, the wannabe stroke victims — seriously, these people are ANGRY — in Trump Hater Land made it official and we were once again off to the “This time we’ve got him!” races.

The news hit just before Stephen Green and I began the Friday episode of our VIP Gold live chat, “Five O’Clock Somewhere.” In our considerable circle of friends and colleagues the indictment dominated the news all weekend, so here we are.

I won’t get into any of the legal particulars because that’s not really my forte. Those familiar with my work know that I’m positively brilliant with loudmouth anecdotal opinion though, and I’ve been thinking about this one a little bit.

Here’s one thing I know from the anecdotal department: there’s been a lot of change in opinion among my Republican friends and relatives who are, shall we say, Trump-weary. The people who have generally been sick of all of the drama surrounding him and hoping he’d just go away are now getting sick of his haters who create the drama. I’ve talked to quite a few people since Friday who may not have become overnight MAGA enthusiasts, but they’re warming up to the old boy a bit.

As we have discussed here before, and as Chris wrote over the weekend, the Democrats may not have thought this through very well:

What seems to be missing from the Democrats’ calculus in indicting Trump again (with potentially more indictments to follow) is that the whole scheme could backfire on them tremendously. They don’t seem to be aware of the precedent they’re setting with these indictments. The Democrats are clearly counting on being able to knock Trump out of the 2024 election cycle, but they apparently haven’t given much thought to the idea that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Revenge against the Democrats is always on the table, and it could come in the form of a second Trump term or another Republican president who is happy to give the Biden crime family the same treatment.

I think the odds on getting to that last part of Chris’s quote have increased much more than the Democrats counted on.

There’s an ever-growing sense among people on the right who were completely ready to move on from Trump that what’s being done to him can be done to anyone if he’s sent away for good. As Kevin writes, it’s personal now:

And they aren’t doing it covertly. They are doing it out in the open daylight, because they want us to see what happens to outliers who are bad for business. They are sending a message. That message is simple: “we will do what we want and we aren’t afraid of you.”

We’ve seen that havoc wrought by the Biden fascists in just two-and-a-half years. Imagine the damage they can do with another term. The awareness of how that might play out is being given quite the boost by those who are maniacally obsessed with destroying Donald Trump. These people are dark, bitter, and unwell. Just last week, I had a lunatic leftist incel stalk me and try to follow me home because I was out for a walk in my formerly safe neighborhood while wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon!” t-shirt. I’m sure that’s not the last unhinged encounter I’ll have with a mentally disturbed commie in the next couple of years.

While talking to a good friend of mine who works on Capitol Hill on Saturday, I said that it sometimes feels like the Trump-hating Dems are trying to exhaust us with their relentless assaults on him. Maybe they hope that we will just check out before November 2024, and they won’t have to work as hard on the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine in places like Philadelphia.

Stamina, my friends, we’re gonna need a lot of it.

GOLD MONDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

