New Poll: Conservatism at Highest in U.S. in a Decade

It turns out Dylan Mulvaney and Joe Biden weren’t a great advertisement for leftism. New Gallup poll results show the highest number of conservatives in America in a decade — and a decreasing number of self-identified liberals.

As the Democrat party becomes more radical, the economy worsens, and it seems every institution is pushing sexual perversion for kids, it’s not surprising that more Americans are realizing they agree more with conservatives than they used to think. Sometimes it seems as if fiscal responsibility and cultural common sense are completely gone not only from Democrats but even from some establishment Republicans. Is that what’s behind the shift Gallup noticed?

Gallup highlighted the three top findings from its poll results about conservatism, published June 8:

38% say they are conservative on social issues, up from 33% last year

Highest percentage saying they are socially conservative since 2012

44% say they are economically conservative, also highest since 2012

It is significant that not only are more Americans identifying as conservative, but fewer Americans are identifying as liberal. In fact, Gallup reported, “the percentage [of Americans] saying their social views are very liberal or liberal has dipped to 29% from 34% in each of the past two years.” That’s while conservatives went from 30% in 2021 to 38% this year. There’s even a gain in conservatism among young people, who are majority leftist.

Gallup conducted its annual Values and Beliefs survey in May, which yielded the above results. The increase in self-identification with conservatism in the sphere of social issues was not isolated to one specific demographic or political group, Gallup noted, as Independents showed a “modest” move right, at 24% in 2021 to 29% now. Republicans, however, went from 60% conservative in 2021 to 74% now.

Despite the mainstream media, the Biden administration, online censorship, the education system, and entertainment, Americans are turning from leftism.

The last time this many Americans said they were socially conservative was 2012, during a period when consistently more U.S. adults identified as conservative rather than liberal on social issues…Since 2021, there have been double-digit increases in conservative social ideology among middle-aged adults — those between the ages of 30 and 64. At the same time, older Americans’ ideology on social issues has been stable, while there has been a modest increase in conservative social ideology among young adults.

Young Americans are 30% socially conservative now, versus 24% in 2021. Social conservatism has gone up in every age bracket except 65+, where it went down very slightly. Economic conservatism also increased.

We are in a culture war, but it’s not quite as one-sided as the radical left likes to pretend, especially during Pride Month. Common sense is making a comeback in America.