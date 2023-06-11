Techno-Hell: Bill Gates Unleashing 30 Million Genetically Modified Mosquitoes on Colombia, Vietnam, Mexico

Every time I think sociopath-posing-as-nerd-hero Bill Gates couldn’t possibly get more reckless and maniacal in his pursuit of power, he outdoes himself.

First, he rushes through his Moderna mRNA shots and makes a fortune in the process, then he grants himself unilateral authority to block out the sun for “climate change,” and now he is unleashing tens of millions of genetically modified mosquitoes on the unsuspecting people of the Third World.

Via Gates Notes:

Inside a two-story brick building in Medellín, Colombia, scientists work long hours in muggy labs breeding millions and millions of mosquitoes. They tend to the insects’ every need as they grow from larvae to pupae to adults, keeping the temperature just right and feeding them generous helpings of fishmeal, sugar, and, of course, blood. Then, they release them across the country to breed with wild mosquitoes that can carry dengue and other viruses threatening to sicken and kill the population of Colombia. This might sound the beginnings of a Hollywood writer’s horror film plot. But it’s not. This factory is real. And the mosquitoes being released don’t terrorize the local population. Far from it. They’re actually helping to save and improve millions of lives.

“Should Bill Gates be releasing 30 million genetically modified mosquitoes into the wild? Part of the mentality of earth-as-engineering-object. What could possibly go wrong?” 2024 presidential candidate RFK Jr. tweeted yesterday.

It’s frankly a testament to how imminently corruptible and indifferent to their constituents’ welfare most governments are that Gates is permitted to conduct this sort of experiment with seemingly no meaningful constraints.

The theory under which Gates is operating is that by breeding mosquitoes that are genetically modified to carry a specific type of bacteria called Wolbachia in a lab and then releasing them to the wild, they’ll breed with other mosquitoes and reproduce babies that contain the bacteria.

Continuing via Gates Notes:

The mosquitoes being produced in this factory carry bacteria called Wolbachia that block them from transmitting dengue and other viruses, such as Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever, to humans. By releasing them to reproduce with wild mosquitoes, they spread the bacteria, reducing virus transmission and protecting millions of people from illnesses… The World Mosquito Program, which is leading the Wolbachia effort, is now releasing these mosquitoes in 11 countries: Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Australia, Fiji, Kiribati, New Caledonia, and Vanuatu.

“Wolbachia is not usually found in the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary species responsible for transmitting human viruses such as Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever,” according to the World Mosquito Program.

What will the long-term effects of artificially propagating mutant mosquitoes be? One can only guess. Certainly, Bill Gates has no idea, just as he has no idea how intentionally blocking out the sun for climate change will turn out. The world is his personal Petri dish. He has no respect, much less reverence, for nature or God or anything. In fact, he hates God as He archetypally represents the omnipotence he so desperately desires and will go to seemingly any lengths to acquire for himself.