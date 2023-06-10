Nashville School Shooter's Parents Are Looking to Take Possession of Trans Killer's Manifesto

Audrey Hale, the transgender school shooter who gunned down three young children and three adults at a Nashville, Tenn., Christian school left behind a “manifesto” and other documents that would surely spread some light on Hale’s motives for the killings.

But for reasons that remain obscure, the Nashville police have refused to release any information on the killer’s motives. They claim the motive is still under investigation, which is why the manifesto and other documents have yet to be released.

But a lawsuit filed by the National Police Association and private investigator Clata Brewer is asking the court to order the release of Hale’s writings in response to their public records requests according to Doug Pierce, an attorney for the NPA.

Now the parents of Hale have stepped forward and are claiming that since Hale died without a will, the manifesto and the documents belong to them.

“During the course of this hearing, a real kind of gratuitous thing happened, and that is one of the lawyers for the parents introduced a criminal defense lawyer who says that he represents the parents of the shooter,” Pierce told Fox News Digital on Thursday. “He said that the shooter died without having a will and therefore has no other heirs, so whatever those writings, i.e., the manifesto, he says they belong to the parents, and the parents are going to assign their interest in those writings to the school.”

Whether Hale had a will or not is irrelevant. The manifesto and other documentary evidence are part of the public record and can be released by the court if a compelling public interest can be demonstrated.

Police previously released surveillance video that showed the heroics of responding officers as they stormed the building and neutralized Hale in front of a second-story window from which the killer was actively shooting at police outside. A decision on the manifesto’s release could come within days or weeks, Pierce said, as the court considers how to move forward amid an appeal over attempts from the school and students’ parents to intervene in the lawsuit.

“We’ll have to wait and see how that develops,” Pierce said. “I think we already have got very strong case law in the state that says it doesn’t matter who owns the paper or what’s written on it. It’s a public record. If it’s a public record, it’s always a public record.”

It’s been nearly three months since the shooting, and there’s still no hint as to Hale’s motives. We know Hale attended the school as a child and may have harbored ill feelings toward the Christian school. But there’s nothing released so far that would confirm anything.

This begs the obvious question: What’s the holdup? Why can’t the public know what was in that manifesto and other writings by an individual who may have harbored hate for Christians?

It goes without saying that if the shooter were a white person attacking blacks, the clamor to post the manifesto immediately would have been deafening. Fingers would have been pointed and the entire white race blamed for the tragedy.

But the possibility that Hale was motivated by anti-Christian hate is too strong to dismiss. And the reason authorities won’t release the manifesto is because of their own exaggerated and hysterical fear that exposing the hate of Hale will bring a backlash against transgender people. That’s the explanation they’ll use when the documents are finally published.