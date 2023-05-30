The Morning Briefing: Plenty of Blame to Go Around in Latest GOP Debt Deal Fizzle

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kerrick was most at peace when carving miniature replicas of Pompeii artifacts out of blocks of Spam.

Oops, they did it again.

Another debt ceiling negotiation has come and gone and, if you have been paying attention to politics as long as I have, they begin to take on a familiar pattern.

The dance goes something like this. The Democrats drag out the “negotiating” for as long as they can. This is usually accomplished by not negotiating at all, which is the tactic Biden employed during the last one.

This is done because the Democrats know that their flying monkeys in the mainstream media will lie about the Republicans even more than usual. The Republicans will shut down the government, Grandma won’t get her Social Security check (they have a weird fixation with grandmas), and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse will then maraud freely, stealing candy from children because park rangers can’t work if there’s no budget.

Never mind the fact that, if the government shuts down because there’s no deal reached to raise the debt ceiling the blame is on both parties. Republicans are horrible at getting that kind of messaging out.

In the end, the debt ceiling gets raised, and the United States government continues to spend taxpayer money like a drunk Kennedy cousin in Rio for Carnival.

Robert wrote a rather scathing review of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s performance in reaching this latest agreement:

How’s that again? You let government grow, but at a slower rate? This is precisely what establishment Republicans have been doing for decades, earning the justified ire and contempt of millions of patriots: they have let the statist, socialist Democrats set the agenda and largely agreed to it, while just quibbling with a bit here and there, or promising to get the whole thing done more cheaply and efficiently.

I respect Robert’s take, but I don’t fault McCarthy for all of this. All in all, he’s surprised me since January. As Robert noted in the above quote, this has been the GOP’s modus operandi for a long time now. I’ve been a conservative/Republican activist for almost 40 years, and I can only think of a handful of Republicans who were serious about reining in spending in any given session of Congress.

I remember listening to an interview with Charles Koch several years go and hearing him say something to the effect that the Democrats have us going 100 mph on the road to financial ruin while the Republicans are only doing 80. At either speed, when you hit the wall, you’re toast.

Spencer Brown writes over at Townhall that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t a fan of the deal:

Joining Fox & Friends on Monday morning, DeSantis criticized what he called a “massive amount of spending” in the Biden-McCarthy deal, one that is “totally inadequate” to get America’s fiscal house “in a better spot.” “Prior to this deal our country was careening towards bankruptcy, and after this deal our country will still be careening towards bankruptcy,” DeSantis said.

America’s fiscal house hasn’t been in a good spot for a very long time. COVID almost burned the house down. Politicians on both sides of the aisle got a little too happy to spend taxpayer money to bring “relief” to beleaguered Americans who they had forced to stop working. It was a classic case of the government creating a problem, then offering a solution to the problem which eventually creates more problems.

Wealthy Democratic politicians (redundant, I know) don’t care about spending as long as they can keep printing money. They then don’t care about the havoc which that wreaks. A loaf of white bread could cost five grand because of inflation and the Dems will insist that it was all worth it.

Sadly, a lot of Republicans will too.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free but it helps keep me off the streets AND supports conservative media.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

Me, every #TacoTuesday.

PJ Media

The Smart People Are Working on Worsening the Nursing Shortage

I’ve seen this movie…Government Science™ Opens New Biolab Studying Animal Pathogens in Middle of Kansas

More Proof Your SUV Won’t Cause the Earth to Become a Burning Ball of Fire

Biden’s Handlers Think They Have a NATO Ally in Erdogan. But Erdogan Has Other Ideas.

Oregon Republican Party Embarks on Embarrassing Recall of Its RNC Representative

The Democrats’ Greatest Achievement: Convincing Idiots That Tyranny Is Virtue

Turkish ‘Princess’ Vows That Islam Will ‘Break the Western Cross’

Memorial Day: Heroes Who Died So That We Might Live in Freedom

Uganda Passes ‘Anti-Gay’ Law, Western NGOs and Governments Threaten Sanctions

Hanoi Jane Fonda Has a Novel Way to Solve the ‘Climate Crisis’

‘The Little Mermaid’: What the Media Isn’t Telling You About the Film’s Box Office Performance

Townhall Mothership

Why Ron DeSantis Says the Debt Deal Is ‘Totally Inadequate’

One big gulag. Gavin Newsom’s Claim About CA Being a Free State Blows Up in His Face

People Are Not Buying LA Dodgers’ ‘Christian Faith’ Event After Team to Honor Anti-Catholic Drag Queens

‘What Is She Doing Here?’: Report on Feinstein’s Health Details Senator’s Confusion Over VP Harris

Hawaii’s New Jim Crow: Taxing gun rights out of reach of the poor

New York microstamping law not ready for prime time

What makes America work, and why it is stumbling

Stories That Inspire Always Begin With an Everyman Never Giving Up

It’s a start. Two trans athletes did not show up for California state finals

Gov. Kristi Noem’s Attempt to Ban Drag Shows Raises Free Speech Concerns

Breaking Barriers: Crisis Pregnancy Centers Stand Tall in Pro-Abortion Stronghold

Jonathan Turley Fact Checks AOC, Fetterman, Other Dems on 14th Amendment

LOL…no. Conservatives in a ‘conservative McDonald’s’ overheard praising Biden and Harris

NBC News says conservatives are celebrating backing Bud Light and others into a corner

Here’s what effect the Inflation Reduction Act had on your Memorial Day weekend barbecue

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

The Sickening Political Reasons the Left Doesn’t Want to Solve the ‘Homeless Crisis’

Why Does Joe Biden Keep Doing This?

Leftist Media Very Upset That Populist Right Sounds Like Alex Jones

Here’s Why Trump Didn’t Want DeSantis to Run for President

Russian Government Claims U.S.-Funded Ukrainian Biolabs Engineering Bird Flu With 40% Kill Rate: Fact or Fiction?

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Milt Larsen Dies: Magic Castle Co-Founder, Writer & Actor Was 92

The Witcher is officially one of the most successful game series of all time

The Historic Grand Canyon Adventure Two Women Had For Science

Reduct This

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

The humor in this show holds up amazingly well.