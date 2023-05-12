The Morning Briefing: It's Time for the Biden Border Fiasco to Become Supersized

Top O’ the Briefing

The monumental mess that Joe Biden has made on our southern border is about to get worse. It’s the particular gift of this administration to keep the mini existential crises coming at a pace that almost makes us numb to them.

Almost.

As Thursday became Friday in the Eastern time zone, Title 42 vanished into the ether. Greg summed it up nicely:

Like a Black Friday mele at a two-bit department store, the Biden administration’s scuttling of Title 42 Covid border protections today opened the United States to an unprecedented flood of illegals aliens, human traffickers, and drug cartel thugs. The move eliminates any border worthy of the name between the United States and Mexico. Only official highway checkpoints remain firmly in place, while the rest of the system will function as an open-door honor system with government scribes recording illegals entering the country with little practical expectation they will ever comply with the law and show up in court.

Bob Hoge reports at our sister site RedState that a federal judge has intervened and temporarily mitigated the impending doom:

With only hours to spare before Title 42 expires and sets off an expected massive wave of illegal immigration, a federal judge in Florida imposed a two-week restraining order that would prevent the Biden administration from implementing a policy that allows for the release of migrants without court dates.

Armageddon will have to wait, but we’ll get there soon enough. Biden’s puppet masters are determined to see that it happens. The plan is that there really is no plan, for border security anyway. Democrats will pay lip service to it, but the “unprecedented flood” that Greg mentioned is their only vision for the border.

Related: Biden Admits That Chaos Is the Plan for the Mexican Border

There may be more legal wrangling but the border situation will be worse than it was before. You know, when it was already bad. While it’s valid to blame the Democrats for most of this, weak Republicans helped us get here. That’s how the Dems get away with everything. They’re stealthy for a while, then just as everyone notices that the problem is much bigger than they originally thought, they make it even bigger.

A bizarre aspect of the present state of the border crisis — from my perspective anyway — are the complaints coming from blue sanctuary cities that are nowhere near the Mexican border. There’s weeping and gnashing of teeth in places like Chicago and New York City because they have to deal with a few bus loads of immigrants.

The poor dears.

Yeah, I’m enjoying the “reap what you sow” aspect of this but, let’s face it, they’re not reaping much. We here in the border states are going to have to deal with the pandora’s box that Biden is opening. The cartel action that’s about to get even busier here in Arizona is a much bigger concern than whatever is going on in Manhattan. These midwestern and northeastern libs who have been running around saying, “There are no illegal people,” for years can just shut it.

There are A LOT of illegal people, and they are soon going to waltz across the U.S.-Mexico border and wreak all sorts of havoc. As I’ve written on more than one occasion, this is both a humanitarian and national security crisis.

Just the way the Democrats wanted it to be.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Fun will be had. Feelings may be hurt. Let’s get to it.

We begin with this from Daniel:

Good morning Kruiser-dude,

I’ve been referring to the Mainstream Media (MSM) simply as the Media (D) because they’ve become willing propagandists for the Democratic Party. They’re a wholly-owned subsidiary. Shameless shills for their political overlords. You get the idea.

When thousands of alleged journalists unquestioningly take their talking points from the DNC in morning conference calls, then dutifully regurgitate them in hundreds of outlets across the nation, so that their mindless lemmings can hungrily swallow their pre-digested swill and spew the same crap later that same day, THAT is a “Threat to Democracy”.

It only takes 20% of the populace to control the other 80%, by being the loudest, angriest, and most violent. That too is a “Threat to Democracy”.

This is a good response because it expresses a personal preference and is fairly accurate. I got a lot of feedback on this from people who mistakenly believed themselves to be more clever and more precise than I am on the subject. I’m writing a column that will be published either later today or tomorrow that will, once again, explain why I’m right. After that, anytime someone wants to offer a suggestion, I’ll respond with a link to the column.

My arrogance and dismissiveness are exceeded only by my otherworldly charm.

Moving onto this note from Joseph:

>snip<

“… even though her replacement will do absolutely nothing to make crime better in the city.”

Want to bet? I suspect his policies will ensure crime will get all manner of “better” in Chicago.

Touché on the sentiment, but “better” is so relative here that it’s one size fits all.

Jim writes:

Hello Kruiser

Your friend’s grandpa and your mom may be too old to start Twitter, but it sounds

like they are already in the conservative/ libertarian wing anyway. The market demo that

needs to be targeted by the right is the demo that FNC just tossed out with Tucker.

They are the Twitter generation. I’m near 70. Not on Twitter, but if Tucker starts a show there, I’ll join…just to support him.

I still watch The Five and Gutfeld. Feel bad for Jesse, Sean and Laura. They have to “soldier on” while their audience has dwindled.

I got a surprising amount of feedback from people near or over 70 expressing similar feelings. It’s further proof that Tucker’s brand is much greater than the high-profile hosts who left Fox News before him. I can guarantee that none of the higher-ups at FNC worried about the septuagenarians following Carlson out the door.

A quick thanks to “nsoon,” whose all-caps subject line read:

PJ MEDIA DOES GREAT NEWS REPORTING WITH A COMICAL TWIST! PLEASE KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK!

We will conclude with this note from Ken in Iowa:

Stephen:

Your column is the first thing that my wife and I read while having morning coffee. You always hit the mail square on the head! We laugh about your thought provoking first paragraph. You are easily our favorite columnist!

Ken, your exquisite taste in conservative columnists is to be commended. Emails like this inspire me to work at getting even better. As a writer, that is. It would be nigh on impossible for me to get any better looking.

Thank you for all your emails this week. Can’t wait to do it again next Friday!

