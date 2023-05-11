Anyone Screaming About Santos and Ignoring the Biden Family's Crimes Shouldn't Be Allowed to Procreate

It’s a rough headline, but let’s face it: we don’t want their pollution in our gene pool.

Facebook is popping with legal wizards trying to explain away the tens of millions of dollars reportedly sent to nine members of the Biden crime family by Romania and the Chinese commies — not to mention the roughly 150 Suspicious Activity Reports (SAR) — generated by scores of shifty wire transfers.

Most leftists are ignoring the beehive of crimes swirling around the Bidens and focusing on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) who admittedly is facing a wall of federal charges that could send him away for decades.

George Santos is one person — and a mere congressman — who has been in office for less than five months.

According to Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), nine members of the Biden family have allegedly had their slimy mitts in the commie cookie jar for what appears to be years.

FACT-O-RAMA! If you think the highly politicized arrest of Santos, which took place at the very same time Comer was dropping truth bombs on the Biden family is a coincidence, I’d like to sell you my invisible gnome who will keep your place in line at the grocery store while you run back to get a bag of Brach’s turkey-flavored candy corn. The other shoppers will be jealous!

Check out the crowd who showed up for Santos’ arrest:

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING UPDATE: Santos has been ARRESTED and is in federal custody as feds unseal 13-COUNT INDICTMENT. The charges include seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false… pic.twitter.com/XtzvcsNLyj — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 10, 2023

Now look at MSNBC’s coverage of the neutron bomb the Oversight Committee dropped on the entire Biden family.

BREAKING: Republicans acknowledged on Wednesday (5/10/23) that they had yet to uncover incriminating material about President Biden, despite their frequent insinuations that he & his family have been involved in illegal activities!https://t.co/GvU5jZWYyM — Dr. Mike Davis 🌊 (@FrankMikeDavis1) May 11, 2023

The toilet people at MSNBC somehow ignored all the SARs, wire transfers, and whistleblowers in Comer’s case against the first family, including one of Gropey Joe’s grandkids, and — like most of the Pravda-ites in the news media — remained focused on little Georgie Santos.

If Comer and company are on point, at least nine — and maybe twelve — members of the Biden family are on course to be the most corrupt family in the history of American politics.

I’m not defending Santos’ alleged $24,000 COVID-19 relief scheme, but it doesn’t compare to the tens of millions of dollars Joe Biden hoovered by reportedly selling his influence as vice president, especially to our enemies in Beijing.

If this were a game of chess, Santos is a pawn, and Biden is a king. In the world of the carnivore, Santos is a taste-tester and Gropey Joe is Jeffrey Dahmer. You get my point.

Yet your haughty, progressive non-binary sibling-in-law and her green-haired trans pansexual person-friend are squealing like piggies over Santos and denying Biden has done anything wrong.

Sure, it’s easy to blame fake lefty news for the ignorance of their legions. We can also throw some blame on the FBI and DOJ for sitting on Hunter’s laptop and flat-out refusing to investigate what promises to be a scandal that puts their own “Crossfire Hurricane” nonsense to shame.

At some point, we are all responsible for our own obliviousness. Yet our liberal friends across the aisle would rather riverdance on glass than admit that Biden is a traitor and a miscreant. To do so would result in two progressive tragedies no Americommie can swallow: that Biden, not Trump, is the traitorous hobgoblin of Washington D.C. and, even worse, that a certain beloved, holy man of lefty politics above Joe Biden probably knew his vice president was selling out the nation and allowed it to happen.