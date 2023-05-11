The Death of Women and the Death of Men

I had a few spare minutes today and had time to meet my wife for lunch. I overheard a nearby diner ask his friend “Would you like to split a ribeye?” What man splits a ribeye? If you are going to do that, just order off the children’s menu, get a soft drink with a lid on top, and grab some crayons so you can draw pictures on the placement. His friend declined since he was ordering the fish and chips and a glass of Cabernet.

Okay, let’s be clear. I love wine. I took a class just to become a fancy, self-styled wine expert. But a Cab with fish and chips? No. Forget the whole red/white problem. If you’re getting fish and chips, you order a tall, frosty beer. Especially at a place that brews its own and makes one helluva IPA. It’s in the Man Bylaws, for cryin’ out loud. Don’t make me call the Rules Committee.

Good Lord, men, what are we doing with ourselves?

All kidding aside, on a darker note, I was at a meeting yesterday. As part of one of my other jobs, I had to go to the main office for the weekly meeting. A buddy suggested we get lunch, and I needed to make a pit stop before we left. As I exited the men’s room, the door directly across from me, the one to the women’s room, opened. And out walked a guy. And by guy, I mean a guy. He was dressed almost identically to me, minus the blazer. And for that matter, he needed a shave. He smirked and walked back to another office in the building. At first, I thought to myself, “Dude, at least try. Put on a skirt or something. If nothing else, shave.” After he was gone it occurred to me: This guy, who was clearly a man, was using the women’s room because he could. And his smirk was a dare to me to say something about it. Something that would have been an embarrassing moment just a few short years ago was a point of pride for him. Normally, I am not at a loss for some sort of acerbic remark, but this time I was admittedly caught off-guard.

I related the story to my wife over lunch today. She looked downcast. She commented to me: “After all this time, we’ve actually regressed. Women are losing their rights to men.” She continued, “If you ran into a woman in the men’s room, you might be surprised, but you wouldn’t feel threatened. If I came out of a stall in a women’s room and saw that man, I’d be scared.” She continued: “There are no places left that are strictly for us to have our privacy. No public restrooms, locker rooms, or fitting rooms are ours anymore.”

And she’s right. If she had been there and been victimized, things would have been different. I’ve gotten into near fist-fights with men who tried to mistreat my wife, and quite frankly, I don’t give a damn what some womxn’s studies major or latte-slurping skinny-jeans beta male has to say. That is what husbands are supposed to do: stand up for and protect their wives. And, fellas, our women don’t feel safe.

While this young oaf using the ladies’ room was obviously an affront to women, what the immature primate failed to grasp is that he was not doing himself or other men any favors. At best, he was indulging in the asinine frat boy antics that one is expected to outgrow past a certain age. At worst, he was getting his rocks off and literally displaying all of the worst stereotypes of men.

Or maybe he simply was there for the thrills. Which should be a sobering thought to wives and their husbands. Such men are dangerous. And it isn’t just old, straight, conservative white men like me who believe this. I direct you to this tweet from David AKA Alphabet Man. You’ll have to open it to read the entire message. It is NFSW, but worth your time.

As a former transgender prostitute, I wanted to talk about the individuals that really aren't "trans" but fall under the trans-umbrella… got a few? The men that are claiming to be trans to get into women's spaces? To assault women or girls! What about them? Are they "sincere… — David AKA Alphabet Man (@IBA_Ministries) May 11, 2023

If a former transgender prostitute gets it, why doesn’t everyone else?

Consider this: Why is it always men bulling their way into women’s restrooms, locker rooms, and sports? How often has the reverse been true? Not very.

Women deserve their spaces. Women deserve their identities. Women deserve their sports. And women deserve the support of their men. And men are obligated not only to stand with their women but to call out predatory behavior among other men. “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.” Men, we owe it to our women. Furthermore, the death of women also means the death of men, and men must demand more from one another.