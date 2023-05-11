Fauci-Tied EcoHealth Alliance Awarded $2.9 Million ADDITIONAL Public Funding for Coronavirus Research

Despite, by the NIH’s own admission, violating the terms of its previous contract, EcoHealth Alliance has been awarded an additional $2.9 million contract to do more of the same type of coronavirus research that is widely believed by many, including the U.S. government, to be the catalyst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NIH corrects untruthful assertions by NIH Director Collins and NIAID Director Fauci that NIH had not funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan. NIH states that EcoHealth Alliance violated Terms and Conditions of NIH grant AI110964. pic.twitter.com/cFOtJlRoWl — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 20, 2021

Via Nature (emphasis added):

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has reinstated a grant to a highly scrutinized research organization that studies bat coronaviruses — but the agency has placed several stipulations on the scope of the research and on the organization’s accounting practices. The move caps a years-long saga that has thrust the EcoHealth Alliance, a small non-profit organization in New York City, into the political fray for its collaborations with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China. In April 2020, after then-US-president Donald Trump hinted that SARS-CoV-2 originated in a WIV laboratory, the NIH terminated EcoHealth’s grant. Its goal was to study how coronaviruses, such as SARS-CoV-2, jump from bats to humans. A few months later, the NIH reinstated and immediately suspended the award until certain conditions were met that, at the time, EcoHealth said were impossible to complete. Researchers who spoke to Nature applaud the renewal, adding that this type of research is essential to avert the next pandemic. They claim that the NIH’s termination and subsequent suspension were politically motivated, and that, although long overdue, this renewal ends — for now — a drama-filled exchange between the agency and EcoHealth.

This is total “experts say” gibberish, a sick inversion of reality. The type of research that EcoHealth does likely caused the previous COVID-19 pandemic.

The researchers that Nature cites are presumably the ones who would stand to benefit from gain-of-function research on coronaviruses continuing unabated. It’s like asking an abortion doctor at Planned Parenthood if he believes that abortion should be fully legalized. To cite the researchers’ blanket endorsement of more coronavirus research as if it is some sort of objective, authoritative analysis is absurdly disingenuous.

As much as I despise Anthony Fauci, and believe he should be tried for negligent homicide for his COVID crimes, he was only one individual in the broader biomedical game. This latest news confirms that his removal from office did nothing to slow the dangerous type of research that he championed for decades at NIAID. He was simply replaced with a new, slightly less famous rubber stamper. The entire bureaucracy is rotten from top to bottom and must be cleaned out.